UEFA Conference League Next Level Teamwork Analysis: Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano's stand-out goals

UEFA technical observers Jan Peder Jalland and Haakon Lunov give an in-depth look at two representative goals from the UEFA Conference League finalists: Crystal Palace's semi-final strike against Shaktar Donetsk and Rayo Vallecano's league phase goal against Drita.

Jørgen Strand Larsen (Shakhtar 1-3 Crystal Palace)

Next Level Teamwork: Jørgen Strand Larsen vs Shakhtar

Jan Peder Jalland

"Defending with good structure creates good positions for fast counters. Daniel Muñoz's clearance is deliberate and perfectly directed to Jørgen, which starts the move.

"Yéremy Pino anticipates early that something is developing and runs beyond Jørgen. Jørgen's flick-on is outstanding in both awareness and technique and already he and Pino show an excellent understanding. When Pino brings the ball under control, it becomes a true team counterattack, with everyone sprinting to offer an option and create space.

"Both Ismaïla Sarr and Strand Larsen outrun their defenders, creating an ideal situation with the ball central and options on both sides. Pino disguises his pass, Sarr draws the captain and Jørgen becomes free. The weight of the pass is excellent and Jørgen maintains his speed with two strong touches. His third is superb.

"He sees the defender commit, feints the shot, cuts inside, recognises the goalkeeper coming out and finishes with a delicate chip. A high-quality goal, beginning with good defensive organisation and completed by outstanding movement from the attackers, creating the goal together."

Haakon Lunov

"This counterattack covers 90 metres and consists of three passes: a header, a full-volley flick-on and then a three-touch dribble in which the ball carrier barely looks at the ball, focusing instead on the runs and options around him to make the best possible decision in terms of timing and execution.

"Coaches need to recognise these small details and consider them when developing and training players, designing exercises that provoke actions of this intensity with so little time to decide and execute.

"The key movement to study is the support run for the flick-on. This run draws the central defender's attention and when he loses the challenge, the striker recognises the space to attack. At this moment many other players, both attacking and defending, identify the danger and it becomes a 'first-to-the-goal' race. When everyone is running toward goal, the attacking team often has the advantage.

"The final detail to note is the run of Crystal Palace's right winger. He is never directly involved in the play, but his movement creates a moment of doubt for the last defender over whom to cover. Notice how, in the final phase, the defender makes an arched run to position himself between the two offensive runs. This creates the time and space for the goalscorer to evade the sliding tackle and finish with a cool little inside chip.

"For up-and-coming strikers, observe the technique and intensity of the goalscorer's dribble. Of his four touches, the first three are with the outside of the foot and the final touch, the finish, is with the inside of the foot."

Teamwork: AEK Athens and Mainz

Alfonso 'Pacha' Espino (Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Drita)

Next Level Teamwork: Alfonso Espino vs Drita

Jan Peder Jalland

"The key thing is superiority inside. Rayo create a square inside with two 6s, a 9 [No10 Sergio Camello] and 'Pacha' moving inside good angles and great movement in front opening up space and being an option.

"Florian Lejeune opens up as a forward threat, while Camello connects the move by making himself available and creating angles. Valentín Rosier adjusts his position well to play forward to Pacha with his first touch. This is good football: clear structure, strong angles, and intelligent movement.

"The key to the move is Andrei Rațiu. He anticipates the situation, accelerates quickly and times his run perfectly. Although Arlind Bejtulai cuts off the passing lane well, he opens space and drags the full-back with him. Successful play between the lines depends on threats in behind, whether they receive the ball or simply create space.

"Pacha then uses both feet superbly. After deciding not to play Rațiu through, he maintains speed, protects the ball well and finishes cleanly in one movement, making it difficult for the goalkeeper to read the timing of the shot."

Haakon Lunov

"The key is the short distances between the players in the central corridor, which create the triangle and allow for quick, precise combination play. Because the distances are so small, execution becomes easier and the speed of play makes it almost impossible to defend: the ball moves faster than the brain can process in that time and space.

"Within the triangle, two players position themselves on the shoulders of the opposition midfield. This is extremely difficult to defend against, especially when the holding midfielders are focused on pressing forward. Receiving at the highest point of the triangle creates two immediate support options, both of which are used here through rapid combination play.

"The most important detail is the understanding between the striker and the driving midfielder. The striker recognises the space between the two centre-backs and attacks it, drawing one defender away and opening space for a 1v1. The midfielder sees this immediately, drives into the gap at speed and finishes calmly with the inside of the foot into the corner.

"This goal is an excellent example of how intelligent movement and selfless runs create spaces for team-mates to exploit."

Norway Under-21 national team boss Jan Peder Jalland began coaching at the age of 24, spending a decade at Stabæk before joining the Norwegian Football Federation in 2019. After coaching various national youth teams, he took the reins of the U21s in 2023.

During a well-travelled career spanning his native Norway, the UK, the Faroe Islands and UAE, Haakon Lunov has worked as a first-team assistant as well as an analyst with several top-flight clubs. In addition, he has served as head of academy in the Norwegian top tier.