Shakhtar Donetsk were eliminated in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, but they can take some solace from having the competition's best efficiency in front of goal according to the xG stats, presented by Swissquote.

Which teams have been the most clinical finishers in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League?

Goals scored xG +/- Shakhtar 21 16.02 4.98 Dynamo Kyiv 9 6.07 2.93 Rayo Vallecano 22 20.21 1.79 Drita 8 6.38 1.62 Raków Częstochowa 11 9.75 1.25

Expected goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure how likely a shot is to be scored based on the circumstances when the player hits the ball. Shakhtar scored 21 goals, but given that their xG total was just 16.02, they managed to register 4.98 more goals than expected – helped in part by Pedrinho's spectacular strike against AZ in the quarter-final first leg, which came from an xG of just 0.04.

Their nearest rivals in the xG rankings, Ukrainian league rivals Dynamo Kyiv, scored nine goals with an xG figure of 6.07, meaning they hit 2.93 more goals than their chances warranted.

Finalists Rayo Vallecano are third in the rankings, scoring 1.79 more goals than their xG total of 20.21 would have predicted, while their final opponents Crystal Palace are towards the bottom of the xG rankings. Oliver Glasner's side are the competition's top scorers with 25 goals but have an xG of 31.14, meaning they have registered 6.14 fewer goals than the metric would have expected.

Who have been the most clinical finishers in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League?

Individual xG figures reflect the number of goals a player might be expected to score given the quality of chances that fall to them. Noah's Nardin Mulahusejnović is the most effective striker in this season's competition. He scored five times in the course of the Armenian side's journey to the knockout phase play-offs, but with an xG of just 2.15, that was 2.85 more goals than his chances suggested. AZ Alkmaar's Isak Jensen proved almost as lethal, scoring his five goals with an xG of 2.22.