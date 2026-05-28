2025/26 UEFA Conference League Team of the Season

Title winners Crystal Palace have four players in the official UEFA Conference League Team of the Tournament, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, defender Maxence Lacroix, midfielder Adam Wharton and Player of the Season Ismaïla Sarr each make the all-star 11. Palace are one of six clubs represented along with runners-up Rayo Vallecano, AZ Alkmaar, Samsunspor, Shakhtar Donetsk and Strasbourg.

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Defenders

Andrei Rațiu (Rayo Vallecano)

Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano)

Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Midfielders

Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano)

Forwards

Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)

Martial Godo (Strasbourg)