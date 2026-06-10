2026/27 Conference League: Teams, dates, draws, format, final

The sixth edition of the UEFA Conference League takes place in 2026/27, the new format returning for its third season.

The 2026/27 edition kicks off on 9 July 2026 and is set to culminate in the final at Istanbul’s Beşiktaş Park on 2 June 2027.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

How will 2026/27 Conference League qualifying work?

All 36 teams enter the league phase via qualifying, with none directly through. The stage at which teams enter qualifying will be based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.

When are the 2026/27 Conference League qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 9 & 16 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 23 & 30 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 6 & 13 August 2026

Play-offs: 20 & 27 August 2026

When are the league phase matches in the 2026/27 Conference League?

Matchday 1: 15 October 2026

Matchday 2: 22 October 2026

Matchday 3: 5 November 2026

Matchday 4: 26 November 2026

Matchday 5: 10 December 2026

Matchday 6: 17 December 2026

When are the 2026/27 Conference League knockout phase matches?

Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027

Round of 16: 11 & 18 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027

Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027

Final: 2 June 2027 (Istanbul)

When are the 2026/27 Conference League draws?

First qualifying round: 16 June 2026

Second qualifying round: 17 June 2026

Third qualifying round: 20 July 2026

Play-off round: 3 August 2026

League phase: 28 August 2026

Knockout phase draws to be confirmed

When and where is the 2027 Conference League final?

Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, is scheduled to host the Conference League final on 2 June 2027. The venue staged the 2026 Europa League final, when Aston Villa defeated Freiburg 3-0. It was also the setting for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, where UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool beat UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

The home of 16-time Turkish Super League champions Beşiktaş, the stadium stands on the north side of the Bosphorus.

What do the Conference League winners get?

The Conference League trophy is 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg.

The 2026/27 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2027/28 Europa League if they have not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League via their domestic competition.