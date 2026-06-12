FC Noah academy opening marks new chapter for Armenian football

"This is not an ordinary day for us. It is the beginning of a new dream," said FC Noah president Vardges Vardanyan during the opening ceremony of the club’s new football centre.

One of the largest investments in Armenian football infrastructure to date, the facility represents a significant milestone for both the club and the wider development of football in the country, reflecting a long-term vision focused on developing homegrown talent.

Catering to both the senior and youth sides, the facility includes modern changing rooms, recovery and rehabilitation areas, medical and massage rooms, a spacious fitness centre, accommodation for training camps and educational spaces designed to support player development.

The opening ceremony brought together representatives from across the Armenian football community and beyond, including Portugal legend and UEFA football advisor Luís Figo.

Investing in the next generation

In recent years, Armenian football has continued to evolve through increased investment in grassroots initiatives and youth structures. Modern academies now play an important role in creating environments where young players can develop technically, physically and mentally from an early age. For FC Noah, the vision stretches far beyond short-term success.

"Everything we are building is centred around our philosophy of building around a dream," said Vardanyan. "Our goals are clear: the development of youth football and the implementation of European football standards."

Pathways for boys and girls

Crucially, the academy will support and expand pathways for both boys’ and girls’ football, creating broader opportunities for young players and helping to strengthen Armenian football from the grassroots level and up.

FC Noah development director Anna Ohanyan described the project as a place built to create future success stories.

"We named this football training base the ‘Home of Champions’ because we believe champions must be born in the right environment and under the right conditions," she said.

"This is top-class football infrastructure. We have been to many European training bases, and I can say that even a number of the top European clubs do not have infrastructure like this."

The significance of the project was also highlighted by Figo, who praised both the scale of the investment and its potential wider impact on Armenian football.

"I think this is not just an academy; I think it’s the start of a dream for so many kids," Figo said. "What you are building here, not only for Noah but for the whole country, deserves a big round of applause."

UEFA football advisor Luís Figo "I think this is not just an academy; I think it’s the start of a dream for so many kids"

Beyond the academy

The opening also included the presentation of Noah Park, a future project planned for the city of Vagharshapat that aims to combine sport, education and community spaces into a broader football ecosystem.

The long-term vision reinforces FC Noah’s ambition not only to build a successful club, but also to contribute to the future growth of football and young people in Armenia.

For many aspiring players across the country, FC Noah’s new academy represents not just a new facility but the beginning of a wonderful journey.