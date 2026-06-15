UEFA Conference League second qualifying round draw
Monday, June 15, 2026
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The Conference League second qualifying round draw takes place on Wednesday 17 June.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League second qualifying round draw will be held on Wednesday 17 June.
Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available here from 08:30 CET on the day of the draw.
The first legs are due to be held on 23 July with the returns on 30 July; confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following the draw.