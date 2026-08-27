Conference League qualifying: All the results and how it worked

All 36 teams entered the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League via qualifying, with none directly through. The stage at which teams entered qualifying was based on their association club coefficient rankings and all ties were played over two legs.

Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations made their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League were given another chance to progress when they parachuted down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs went directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.

For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.

See how qualifying worked and recap all of the results.

When were the 2026/27 Conference League qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 7-9 & 14-16 July 2026

Second qualifying round: 21-23 & 28-30 July 2026

Third qualifying round: 4-6 & 11-13 August 2026

Play-offs: 20 & 26-27 August 2026

Play-off round

Teams involved

Champions path: 10 (The four third qualifying round winners and the six defeated teams from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round)

Main path: 38 (The 26 third qualifying round winners, five direct entries and the seven defeated teams from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round)

First legs

Thursday 20 August

Champions path

Lincoln Red Imps 0-2 Larne

Klaksvík 0-0 Riga

Víkingur Reykjavík 1-3 Borac

Drita 2-2 Inter Club d'Escaldes

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 KuPS Kuopio

Main path

Inter Turku 0-0 Copenhagen

Tromsø 0-0 Brighton

Midtjylland 2-0 Rijeka

Nordsjælland 1-0 St. Gallen

PAOK 1-1 Brann

Górnik Zabrze 2-3 Monaco

Twente 0-1 Qarabağ

Sion 2-4 Ajax

Motherwell 1-3 Freiburg

Gent 0-0 Hibernian

Atalanta 0-0 Hapoel Tel-Aviv

Panathinaikos 2-2 Hradec Králové

Lugano 2-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Hearts 2-2 SK Rapid

Rangers 1-0 Jablonec

Hajduk Split 2-2 Raków

Dinamo City 1-1 Pafos

Braga 2-0 Austria Wien

Getafe 3-1 Partizan

Second legs

Wednesday 26 August

Main path

SK Rapid 2-2aet Hearts (agg: 4-4, Hearts win 4-3 on penalties)

Thursday 27 August

Champions path

KuPS Kuopio 1-0 Shamrock Rovers (agg: 2-1)

Riga 2-1 Klaksvík (agg: 2-1)

Inter Club d'Escaldes 0-0aet Drita (agg: 2-2, Inter Escaldes win 4-2 on penalties)

Borac 3-1 Víkingur Reykjavík (agg: 6-2)

Larne 0-3aet Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 2-3)

Main path

Jablonec 1-0aet Rangers (agg: 1-1, Jablonec win 4-3 on penalties)

Qarabağ 1-4aet Twente (agg: 2-4)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-1 Lugano (agg: 2-3)

Freiburg 4-1 Motherwell (agg: 7-2)

Monaco 4-1 Górnik Zabrze (agg: 7-3)

Copenhagen 4-1 Inter Turku (agg: 4-1)

Raków 2-3aet Hajduk Split (agg: 4-5)

Hradec Králové 1-2aet Panathinaikos (agg: 3-4)

Brann 3-2 PAOK (agg: 4-3)

Pafos 4-2aet Dinamo City (agg: 5-3)

Hapoel Tel-Aviv 0-1 Atalanta (agg: 0-1)

St. Gallen 2-3 Nordsjælland (agg: 2-4)

Ajax 5-3 Sion (agg: 9-5)

Brighton 4-0 Tromsø (agg: 4-0)

Austria Wien 0-0 Braga (agg: 0-2)

Rijeka 1-4 Midtjylland (agg: 1-6)

Hibernian 2-3 Gent (agg: 2-3)

Partizan 2-1 Getafe (agg: 3-4)

How did it work?

The winners of each tie qualified for the league phase.

Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.

League phase draw UEFA via Getty Images The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Conference League takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 8 (Two enter at this round along with the six second qualifying round winners)

League path: 52 (Nine defeated teams enter from the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round along with the 43 second qualifying round winners)

First legs

Tuesday 4 August

Main path

Auda 1-0 Dinamo City

Wednesday 5 August

Main path

Brann 0-1 Apollon

Panathinaikos 1-1 CSKA 1948

Thursday 6 August

Champions path

Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-0 Flora Tallinn

Riga 1-0 Győri ETO

Borac 1-0 ML Vitebsk

Tre Fiori 1-4 Drita



Main path

Inter Turku 2-1 Vaduz

Noah 2-2 Sion

HJK 1-1 Motherwell

Paide 1-4 SK Rapid

Jablonec 2-0 RFS

Žalgiris 2-5 Hajduk Split

Sheriff 1-3 St. Gallen

CFR Cluj 0-5 Tromsø

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Qarabağ

Raków 0-0 Hammarby

IFK Göteborg 0-1 Gent

Debrecen 0-3 Copenhagen

Beitar 1-2 Austria Wien

Ajax 3-1 Shelbourne

Hapoel Tel-Aviv 2-0 Katowice

Twente 6-0 DAC 1904

Braga 1-0 Dinamo-Minsk

Valur 0-2 Nordsjælland

Lugano 2-0 Runavík

Bohemians 0-2 Midtjylland

Rijeka 1-0 Ilves

Partizan 3-0 Tobol

Hibernian 2-1 Shkëndija

Second legs

Tuesday 11 August

Main path

Apollon 2-4aet Brann (agg: 3-4)

CSKA 1948 1-2aet Panathinaikos (agg: 2-3)

Wednesday 12 August

Main path

Katowice 2-1 Hapoel Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-3)

SK Rapid 2-0 Paide (agg: 6-1)

Copenhagen 5-1 Debrecen (agg: 8-1)

Thursday 13 August

Champions path

Flora Tallinn 0-4 Inter Club d'Escaldes (agg: 0-6)

ML Vitebsk 2-1aet Borac (agg: 2-2, Borac win 4-2 on penalties)

Győri ETO 1-1 Riga (agg: 1-2)

Drita 5-0 Tre Fiori (agg: 9-1)

Main path

Tobol 1-2 Partizan (agg: 1-5)

Qarabağ 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 2-1)

Ilves 1-1 Rijeka (agg: 1-2)

DAC 1904 3-3 Twente (agg: 3-9)

RFS 1-2 Jablonec (agg: 1-4)

Dinamo-Minsk 0-0 Braga (agg: 0-1)

Nordsjælland 5-0 Valur (agg: 7-0)

Tromsø 2-1 CFR Cluj (agg: 7-1)

Hammarby 0-1 Raków (agg: 0-1)

Midtjylland 3-2 Bohemians (agg: 5-2)

Vaduz 2-2 Inter Turku (agg: 3-4)

St. Gallen 5-1 Sheriff (agg: 8-2)

Shkëndija 0-0 Hibernian (agg: 1-2)

Sion 2-1 Noah (agg: 4-3)

Austria Wien 1-2aet Beitar (agg: 3-3, Austria Wien win 4-2 on penalties)

Motherwell 2-0 HJK (agg: 3-1)

Gent 1-1 IFK Göteborg (agg: 2-1)

Shelbourne 2-2 Ajax (agg: 3-5)

Runavík 2-2 Lugano (agg: 2-4)

Hajduk Split 4-0 Žalgiris (agg: 9-2)

Dinamo City 4-0 Auda (agg: 4-1)

How did it work?

The winners of each tie advanced to the play-off round.

Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions path: 12 (12 of the 14 defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round)

Main path: 86 (60 teams, including the six defeated sides from the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, join the 26 first qualifying round winners)

First legs

Tuesday 21 July

Champions path

Floriana 1-1 Drita

Atert Bissen 2-6 Győri ETO

Main path

IFK Göteborg 1-2 Levadia Tallinn

Wednesday 22 July

Champions path

Vardar 2-3 Riga

Main path

Neftchi 2-4 Dinamo-Minsk

Bohemians 2-1 Ballkani

Başakşehir 1-1 Inter Turku

Spartak Trnava 0-0 CSKA 1948

Železničar Pančevo 0-1 Braga

Thursday 23 July

Champions path

Flora Tallinn 1-0 The New Saints

ML Vitebsk 3-0 Sutjeska

Borac 3-0 Petrocub

Main path

Malisheva 2-0 Hibernian

Liepāja 0-2 Austria Wien

Alashkert 1-1 CFR Cluj

Panevėžys 1-1 Tobol

HJK 5-0 Coleraine

Debrecen 1-0 Pyunik

Dila 0-4 Apollon

Paide 1-0 Zire

AEK Larnaca 0-1 Beitar

RFS 4-1 Vestri

Raków 3-1 Valletta

DAC 1904 1-0 Velež

GAIS 1-0 Nordsjælland

Universitatea Cluj 2-2 Brann

Zimbru 1-1 Noah

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Žalgiris

BATE 1-1 Sion

FC Santa Coloma 1-3 SK Rapid

Vaduz 4-0 Atlètic Club d'Escaldes﻿

FCSB 2-3 Auda

Varaždin 3-2 Jablonec

Aluminij 1-1 Dinamo City

Paksi 1-2 Panathinaikos

Vojvodina 1-4 Ajax

Polissya 3-3 Copenhagen

Lugano 1-0 Dukagjini

Žilina 2-1 Katowice

LNZ Cherkasy 0-0 Gent

Hapoel Tel-Aviv 2-0 Ludogorets

Runavík 0-2 Koper

Rijeka 1-0 Derry

﻿﻿Bravo 2-1 Shkëndija

Shelbourne 5-2 Kalju

Motherwell 2-0 Havnar Bóltfelag

Partizan 4-0 UNA Strassen

Stjarnan 1-0 Ilves

Valur 1-0 Zrinjski

Second legs

Tuesday 28 July

Champions path

Riga 5-2aet Vardar (agg: 8-4)

Drita 2-1aet Floriana (agg: 3-2)

Main path

Apollon 3-0 Dila (agg: 7-0)

CSKA 1948 0-0aet Spartak Trnava (agg: 0-0, CSKA 1948 win 5-3 on penalties)

Wednesday 29 July

Main path

Dukagjini 1-5 Lugano (agg: 1-6)

Copenhagen 2-1 Polissya (agg: 5-4)

SK Rapid 6-2 FC Santa Coloma (agg: 9-3)

Thursday 30 July

Champions path

Petrocub 3-3 Borac (agg: 3-6)

Győri ETO 1-1 Atert Bissen (agg: 7-3)

The New Saints 1-0aet Flora Tallinn (agg: 1-1, Flora Tallinn win 4-2 on penalties)

Sutjeska 1-2 ML Vitebsk (agg: 1-5)

Main path

Tobol 1-1aet Panevėžys (agg: 2-2, Tobol win 3-2 on penalties)

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes 0-2 Vaduz (agg: 0-6)

Inter Turku 2-0 Başakşehir (agg: 3-1)

Auda 4-1 FCSB (agg: 7-3)

Pyunik 0-0 Debrecen (agg: 0-1)

Jablonec 2-0 Varaždin (agg: 4-3)

Kalju 2-1 Shelbourne (agg: 4-6)

Noah 2-1 Zimbru (agg: 3-2)

Ilves 2-1aet Stjarnan (agg: 2-2, Ilves win 5-4 on penalties)

Zire 1-1 Paide (agg: 1-2)

Levadia Tallinn 1-3aet IFK Göteborg (agg: 3-4)

Nordsjælland 6-0 GAIS (agg: 6-1)

Brann 3-1 Universitatea Cluj (agg: 5-3)

Žalgiris 7-2 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 7-5)

Velež 0-3 DAC 1904 (agg: 0-4)

Havnar Bóltfelag 0-3 Motherwell (agg: 0-5)

Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Neftchi (agg: 4-3)

Derry 0-1 Rijeka (agg: 0-2)

Valletta 0-4 Raków (agg: 1-7)

Beitar 2-3aet AEK Larnaca (agg: 3-3, Beitar win 4-3 on penalties)

Shkëndija 3-1 Bravo (agg: 4-3)

Ajax 4-1 Vojvodina (agg: 8-2)

Ludogorets 2-2 Hapoel Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-4)

Ballkani 3-2aet Bohemians (agg: 4-4, Bohemians win 5-4 on penalties)

Sion 4-0 BATE (agg: 5-1)

UNA Strassen 0-1 Partizan (agg: 0-5)

Austria Wien 3-1 Liepāja (agg: 5-1)

Katowice 3-1 Žilina (agg: 4-3)

Zrinjski 2-2 Valur (agg: 2-3)

Panathinaikos 2-2 Paksi (agg: 4-3)

Gent 0-0aet LNZ Cherkasy (agg: 0-0, Gent win 4-2 on penalties)

CFR Cluj 3-0 Alashkert (agg: 4-1)

Coleraine 0-3 HJK (agg: 0-8)

Koper 1-3aet Runavík (agg: 3-3, Runavík win 4-3 on penalties)

Dinamo City 3-0 Aluminij (agg: 4-1)

Hibernian 4-1 Malisheva (agg: 4-3)

Braga 4-0 Železničar Pančevo (agg: 5-0)

Vestri 1-1 RFS (agg: 2-5)

How did it work?

The winners of each tie advanced to the third qualifying round.

Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.

First qualifying round

Teams involved

Main path: 52 (enter in this round)

First legs

Tuesday 7 July

UNA Strassen 1-0 La Fiorita

Elbasani 1-1 BATE

Wednesday 8 July

Zire 3-0 Torpedo Kutaisi

Connah's Quay 0-0 Ballkani

Differdange 0-0 Ilves

Thursday 9 July

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes 2-1 Mornar

Alashkert 1-1 Elimai﻿

Dila 3-1 Virtus

Hegelmann 1-1 Paide

Kalju 1-0 Linfield

Liepāja 1-0 Dečić

Bohemians 2-0 St Joseph's

Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Sileks

Marsaxlokk 0-3 Pyunik

Velež 1-1 Milsami

Mondorf 1-2 Dinamo Tbilisi

Caernarfon 0-5 Levadia Tallinn

Europa 0-5 Shkëndija

Vllaznia 2-1 Malisheva

Glentoran 1-2 RFS

Penybont 0-1 FC Santa Coloma

Petrovac 1-3 Žalgiris

Runavík 1-1 Hamrun Spartans

Dinamo City 0-1 Astana

Sarajevo 1-1 Inter Turku﻿

Stjarnan 3-1 Víkingur

Second legs

Tuesday 14 July

La Fiorita 0-2 UNA Strassen (agg: 0-3)

Wednesday 15 July

Malisheva 5-0 Vllaznia (agg: 6-2)

Dečić 1-2 Liepāja (agg: 1-3)

Thursday 16 July

Astana 1-4aet Dinamo City (agg: 2-4)

Elimai 2-2aet Alashkert (agg: 3-3, Alashkert win 6-5 on penalties)

Inter Turku 2-1 Sarajevo (agg: 3-2)

Ilves 3-1 Differdange (agg: 3-1)

Paide 3-0 Hegelmann (agg: 4-1)

Pyunik 1-0 Marsaxlokk (agg: 4-0)

St Joseph's 0-0 Bohemians (agg: 0-2)

Torpedo Kutaisi 0-3 Zire (agg: 0-6)

Levadia Tallinn 5-0 Caernarfon (agg: 10-0)

RFS 2-0 Glentoran (agg: 4-1)

BATE 0-0aet Elbasani (agg: 1-1, BATE win 5-4 on penalties)

Dinamo Tbilisi 1-1aet Mondorf (agg 3-2)

FC Santa Coloma 3-0 Penybont (agg: 4-0)

Milsami 0-1 Velež (agg: 1-2)

Víkingur 2-2 Stjarnan (agg: 3-5)

Žalgiris 2-1 Petrovac (agg: 5-2)

Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Runavík (agg: 2-3)

Ballkani 3-2 Connah's Quay (agg: 3-2)

Shkëndija 1-0 Europa (agg: 6-0)

Sileks 0-1aet Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 1-1, Dinamo-Minsk win 6-5 on penalties)

﻿Linfield 2-2 Kalju (agg: 2-3)

Mornar 1-2 Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (agg: 2-4)

Virtus 1-0 Dila (agg: 2-3)

How does it work?