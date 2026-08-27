Conference League qualifying: All the results and how it worked
Thursday, August 27, 2026
Article summary
UEFA Conference League qualifying for the 2026/27 season kicked off on 7 July and concluded with the play-off second legs on 27 August.
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Article body
All 36 teams entered the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League via qualifying, with none directly through. The stage at which teams entered qualifying was based on their association club coefficient rankings and all ties were played over two legs.
Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations made their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League were given another chance to progress when they parachuted down into the Europa League or Conference League. Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs went directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.
For more information about the qualifying competition, including the rules around player registration, see the official regulations.
See how qualifying worked and recap all of the results.
When were the 2026/27 Conference League qualifying rounds and play-offs?
First qualifying round: 7-9 & 14-16 July 2026
Second qualifying round: 21-23 & 28-30 July 2026
Third qualifying round: 4-6 & 11-13 August 2026
Play-offs: 20 & 26-27 August 2026
Play-off round
Teams involved
Champions path: 10 (The four third qualifying round winners and the six defeated teams from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round)
Main path: 38 (The 26 third qualifying round winners, five direct entries and the seven defeated teams from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round)
First legs
Thursday 20 August
Champions path
Lincoln Red Imps 0-2 Larne
Klaksvík 0-0 Riga
Víkingur Reykjavík 1-3 Borac
Drita 2-2 Inter Club d'Escaldes
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 KuPS Kuopio
Main path
Inter Turku 0-0 Copenhagen
Tromsø 0-0 Brighton
Midtjylland 2-0 Rijeka
Nordsjælland 1-0 St. Gallen
PAOK 1-1 Brann
Górnik Zabrze 2-3 Monaco
Twente 0-1 Qarabağ
Sion 2-4 Ajax
Motherwell 1-3 Freiburg
Gent 0-0 Hibernian
Atalanta 0-0 Hapoel Tel-Aviv
Panathinaikos 2-2 Hradec Králové
Lugano 2-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Hearts 2-2 SK Rapid
Rangers 1-0 Jablonec
Hajduk Split 2-2 Raków
Dinamo City 1-1 Pafos
Braga 2-0 Austria Wien
Getafe 3-1 Partizan
Second legs
Wednesday 26 August
Main path
SK Rapid 2-2aet Hearts (agg: 4-4, Hearts win 4-3 on penalties)
Thursday 27 August
Champions path
KuPS Kuopio 1-0 Shamrock Rovers (agg: 2-1)
Riga 2-1 Klaksvík (agg: 2-1)
Inter Club d'Escaldes 0-0aet Drita (agg: 2-2, Inter Escaldes win 4-2 on penalties)
Borac 3-1 Víkingur Reykjavík (agg: 6-2)
Larne 0-3aet Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 2-3)
Main path
Jablonec 1-0aet Rangers (agg: 1-1, Jablonec win 4-3 on penalties)
Qarabağ 1-4aet Twente (agg: 2-4)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-1 Lugano (agg: 2-3)
Freiburg 4-1 Motherwell (agg: 7-2)
Monaco 4-1 Górnik Zabrze (agg: 7-3)
Copenhagen 4-1 Inter Turku (agg: 4-1)
Raków 2-3aet Hajduk Split (agg: 4-5)
Hradec Králové 1-2aet Panathinaikos (agg: 3-4)
Brann 3-2 PAOK (agg: 4-3)
Pafos 4-2aet Dinamo City (agg: 5-3)
Hapoel Tel-Aviv 0-1 Atalanta (agg: 0-1)
St. Gallen 2-3 Nordsjælland (agg: 2-4)
Ajax 5-3 Sion (agg: 9-5)
Brighton 4-0 Tromsø (agg: 4-0)
Austria Wien 0-0 Braga (agg: 0-2)
Rijeka 1-4 Midtjylland (agg: 1-6)
Hibernian 2-3 Gent (agg: 2-3)
Partizan 2-1 Getafe (agg: 3-4)
How did it work?
- The winners of each tie qualified for the league phase.
- Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.
League phase draw
The league phase draw for the 2026/27 Conference League takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 8 (Two enter at this round along with the six second qualifying round winners)
League path: 52 (Nine defeated teams enter from the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round along with the 43 second qualifying round winners)
First legs
Tuesday 4 August
Main path
Auda 1-0 Dinamo City
Wednesday 5 August
Main path
Brann 0-1 Apollon
Panathinaikos 1-1 CSKA 1948
Thursday 6 August
Champions path
Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-0 Flora Tallinn
Riga 1-0 Győri ETO
Borac 1-0 ML Vitebsk
Tre Fiori 1-4 Drita
Main path
Inter Turku 2-1 Vaduz
Noah 2-2 Sion
HJK 1-1 Motherwell
Paide 1-4 SK Rapid
Jablonec 2-0 RFS
Žalgiris 2-5 Hajduk Split
Sheriff 1-3 St. Gallen
CFR Cluj 0-5 Tromsø
Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Qarabağ
Raków 0-0 Hammarby
IFK Göteborg 0-1 Gent
Debrecen 0-3 Copenhagen
Beitar 1-2 Austria Wien
Ajax 3-1 Shelbourne
Hapoel Tel-Aviv 2-0 Katowice
Twente 6-0 DAC 1904
Braga 1-0 Dinamo-Minsk
Valur 0-2 Nordsjælland
Lugano 2-0 Runavík
Bohemians 0-2 Midtjylland
Rijeka 1-0 Ilves
Partizan 3-0 Tobol
Hibernian 2-1 Shkëndija
Second legs
Tuesday 11 August
Main path
Apollon 2-4aet Brann (agg: 3-4)
CSKA 1948 1-2aet Panathinaikos (agg: 2-3)
Wednesday 12 August
Main path
Katowice 2-1 Hapoel Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-3)
SK Rapid 2-0 Paide (agg: 6-1)
Copenhagen 5-1 Debrecen (agg: 8-1)
Thursday 13 August
Champions path
Flora Tallinn 0-4 Inter Club d'Escaldes (agg: 0-6)
ML Vitebsk 2-1aet Borac (agg: 2-2, Borac win 4-2 on penalties)
Győri ETO 1-1 Riga (agg: 1-2)
Drita 5-0 Tre Fiori (agg: 9-1)
Main path
Tobol 1-2 Partizan (agg: 1-5)
Qarabağ 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 2-1)
Ilves 1-1 Rijeka (agg: 1-2)
DAC 1904 3-3 Twente (agg: 3-9)
RFS 1-2 Jablonec (agg: 1-4)
Dinamo-Minsk 0-0 Braga (agg: 0-1)
Nordsjælland 5-0 Valur (agg: 7-0)
Tromsø 2-1 CFR Cluj (agg: 7-1)
Hammarby 0-1 Raków (agg: 0-1)
Midtjylland 3-2 Bohemians (agg: 5-2)
Vaduz 2-2 Inter Turku (agg: 3-4)
St. Gallen 5-1 Sheriff (agg: 8-2)
Shkëndija 0-0 Hibernian (agg: 1-2)
Sion 2-1 Noah (agg: 4-3)
Austria Wien 1-2aet Beitar (agg: 3-3, Austria Wien win 4-2 on penalties)
Motherwell 2-0 HJK (agg: 3-1)
Gent 1-1 IFK Göteborg (agg: 2-1)
Shelbourne 2-2 Ajax (agg: 3-5)
Runavík 2-2 Lugano (agg: 2-4)
Hajduk Split 4-0 Žalgiris (agg: 9-2)
Dinamo City 4-0 Auda (agg: 4-1)
How did it work?
- The winners of each tie advanced to the play-off round.
- Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.
Second qualifying round
Teams involved
Champions path: 12 (12 of the 14 defeated sides from the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round)
Main path: 86 (60 teams, including the six defeated sides from the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, join the 26 first qualifying round winners)
First legs
Tuesday 21 July
Champions path
Floriana 1-1 Drita
Atert Bissen 2-6 Győri ETO
Main path
IFK Göteborg 1-2 Levadia Tallinn
Wednesday 22 July
Champions path
Vardar 2-3 Riga
Main path
Neftchi 2-4 Dinamo-Minsk
Bohemians 2-1 Ballkani
Başakşehir 1-1 Inter Turku
Spartak Trnava 0-0 CSKA 1948
Železničar Pančevo 0-1 Braga
Thursday 23 July
Champions path
Flora Tallinn 1-0 The New Saints
ML Vitebsk 3-0 Sutjeska
Borac 3-0 Petrocub
Main path
Malisheva 2-0 Hibernian
Liepāja 0-2 Austria Wien
Alashkert 1-1 CFR Cluj
Panevėžys 1-1 Tobol
HJK 5-0 Coleraine
Debrecen 1-0 Pyunik
Dila 0-4 Apollon
Paide 1-0 Zire
AEK Larnaca 0-1 Beitar
RFS 4-1 Vestri
Raków 3-1 Valletta
DAC 1904 1-0 Velež
GAIS 1-0 Nordsjælland
Universitatea Cluj 2-2 Brann
Zimbru 1-1 Noah
Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Žalgiris
BATE 1-1 Sion
FC Santa Coloma 1-3 SK Rapid
Vaduz 4-0 Atlètic Club d'Escaldes
FCSB 2-3 Auda
Varaždin 3-2 Jablonec
Aluminij 1-1 Dinamo City
Paksi 1-2 Panathinaikos
Vojvodina 1-4 Ajax
Polissya 3-3 Copenhagen
Lugano 1-0 Dukagjini
Žilina 2-1 Katowice
LNZ Cherkasy 0-0 Gent
Hapoel Tel-Aviv 2-0 Ludogorets
Runavík 0-2 Koper
Rijeka 1-0 Derry
Bravo 2-1 Shkëndija
Shelbourne 5-2 Kalju
Motherwell 2-0 Havnar Bóltfelag
Partizan 4-0 UNA Strassen
Stjarnan 1-0 Ilves
Valur 1-0 Zrinjski
Second legs
Tuesday 28 July
Champions path
Riga 5-2aet Vardar (agg: 8-4)
Drita 2-1aet Floriana (agg: 3-2)
Main path
Apollon 3-0 Dila (agg: 7-0)
CSKA 1948 0-0aet Spartak Trnava (agg: 0-0, CSKA 1948 win 5-3 on penalties)
Wednesday 29 July
Main path
Dukagjini 1-5 Lugano (agg: 1-6)
Copenhagen 2-1 Polissya (agg: 5-4)
SK Rapid 6-2 FC Santa Coloma (agg: 9-3)
Thursday 30 July
Champions path
Petrocub 3-3 Borac (agg: 3-6)
Győri ETO 1-1 Atert Bissen (agg: 7-3)
The New Saints 1-0aet Flora Tallinn (agg: 1-1, Flora Tallinn win 4-2 on penalties)
Sutjeska 1-2 ML Vitebsk (agg: 1-5)
Main path
Tobol 1-1aet Panevėžys (agg: 2-2, Tobol win 3-2 on penalties)
Atlètic Club d'Escaldes 0-2 Vaduz (agg: 0-6)
Inter Turku 2-0 Başakşehir (agg: 3-1)
Auda 4-1 FCSB (agg: 7-3)
Pyunik 0-0 Debrecen (agg: 0-1)
Jablonec 2-0 Varaždin (agg: 4-3)
Kalju 2-1 Shelbourne (agg: 4-6)
Noah 2-1 Zimbru (agg: 3-2)
Ilves 2-1aet Stjarnan (agg: 2-2, Ilves win 5-4 on penalties)
Zire 1-1 Paide (agg: 1-2)
Levadia Tallinn 1-3aet IFK Göteborg (agg: 3-4)
Nordsjælland 6-0 GAIS (agg: 6-1)
Brann 3-1 Universitatea Cluj (agg: 5-3)
Žalgiris 7-2 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 7-5)
Velež 0-3 DAC 1904 (agg: 0-4)
Havnar Bóltfelag 0-3 Motherwell (agg: 0-5)
Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Neftchi (agg: 4-3)
Derry 0-1 Rijeka (agg: 0-2)
Valletta 0-4 Raków (agg: 1-7)
Beitar 2-3aet AEK Larnaca (agg: 3-3, Beitar win 4-3 on penalties)
Shkëndija 3-1 Bravo (agg: 4-3)
Ajax 4-1 Vojvodina (agg: 8-2)
Ludogorets 2-2 Hapoel Tel-Aviv (agg: 2-4)
Ballkani 3-2aet Bohemians (agg: 4-4, Bohemians win 5-4 on penalties)
Sion 4-0 BATE (agg: 5-1)
UNA Strassen 0-1 Partizan (agg: 0-5)
Austria Wien 3-1 Liepāja (agg: 5-1)
Katowice 3-1 Žilina (agg: 4-3)
Zrinjski 2-2 Valur (agg: 2-3)
Panathinaikos 2-2 Paksi (agg: 4-3)
Gent 0-0aet LNZ Cherkasy (agg: 0-0, Gent win 4-2 on penalties)
CFR Cluj 3-0 Alashkert (agg: 4-1)
Coleraine 0-3 HJK (agg: 0-8)
Koper 1-3aet Runavík (agg: 3-3, Runavík win 4-3 on penalties)
Dinamo City 3-0 Aluminij (agg: 4-1)
Hibernian 4-1 Malisheva (agg: 4-3)
Braga 4-0 Železničar Pančevo (agg: 5-0)
Vestri 1-1 RFS (agg: 2-5)
How did it work?
- The winners of each tie advanced to the third qualifying round.
- Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.
First qualifying round
Teams involved
Main path: 52 (enter in this round)
First legs
Tuesday 7 July
UNA Strassen 1-0 La Fiorita
Elbasani 1-1 BATE
Wednesday 8 July
Zire 3-0 Torpedo Kutaisi
Connah's Quay 0-0 Ballkani
Differdange 0-0 Ilves
Thursday 9 July
Atlètic Club d'Escaldes 2-1 Mornar
Alashkert 1-1 Elimai
Dila 3-1 Virtus
Hegelmann 1-1 Paide
Kalju 1-0 Linfield
Liepāja 1-0 Dečić
Bohemians 2-0 St Joseph's
Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Sileks
Marsaxlokk 0-3 Pyunik
Velež 1-1 Milsami
Mondorf 1-2 Dinamo Tbilisi
Caernarfon 0-5 Levadia Tallinn
Europa 0-5 Shkëndija
Vllaznia 2-1 Malisheva
Glentoran 1-2 RFS
Penybont 0-1 FC Santa Coloma
Petrovac 1-3 Žalgiris
Runavík 1-1 Hamrun Spartans
Dinamo City 0-1 Astana
Sarajevo 1-1 Inter Turku
Stjarnan 3-1 Víkingur
Second legs
Tuesday 14 July
La Fiorita 0-2 UNA Strassen (agg: 0-3)
Wednesday 15 July
Malisheva 5-0 Vllaznia (agg: 6-2)
Dečić 1-2 Liepāja (agg: 1-3)
Thursday 16 July
Astana 1-4aet Dinamo City (agg: 2-4)
Elimai 2-2aet Alashkert (agg: 3-3, Alashkert win 6-5 on penalties)
Inter Turku 2-1 Sarajevo (agg: 3-2)
Ilves 3-1 Differdange (agg: 3-1)
Paide 3-0 Hegelmann (agg: 4-1)
Pyunik 1-0 Marsaxlokk (agg: 4-0)
St Joseph's 0-0 Bohemians (agg: 0-2)
Torpedo Kutaisi 0-3 Zire (agg: 0-6)
Levadia Tallinn 5-0 Caernarfon (agg: 10-0)
RFS 2-0 Glentoran (agg: 4-1)
BATE 0-0aet Elbasani (agg: 1-1, BATE win 5-4 on penalties)
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-1aet Mondorf (agg 3-2)
FC Santa Coloma 3-0 Penybont (agg: 4-0)
Milsami 0-1 Velež (agg: 1-2)
Víkingur 2-2 Stjarnan (agg: 3-5)
Žalgiris 2-1 Petrovac (agg: 5-2)
Hamrun Spartans 1-2 Runavík (agg: 2-3)
Ballkani 3-2 Connah's Quay (agg: 3-2)
Shkëndija 1-0 Europa (agg: 6-0)
Sileks 0-1aet Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 1-1, Dinamo-Minsk win 6-5 on penalties)
Linfield 2-2 Kalju (agg: 2-3)
Mornar 1-2 Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (agg: 2-4)
Virtus 1-0 Dila (agg: 2-3)
How does it work?
- The winners of each tie advanced to the second qualifying round.
- Defeated sides were eliminated from the competition.