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UEFA Conference League play-off draw

Monday, July 27, 2026

The Conference League play-off round draw takes place on Monday 3 August.

UEFA Conference League play-off draw
AFP via Getty Images

The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League play-off round draw will be held on Monday 3 August.

Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available here from 08:30 CET on the day of the draw.

The first legs are due to be held on 20 August with the returns on 27 August; confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following the draw.

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