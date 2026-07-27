UEFA Conference League play-off draw
Monday, July 27, 2026
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The Conference League play-off round draw takes place on Monday 3 August.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League play-off round draw will be held on Monday 3 August.
Seedings, any groupings and the procedure will be available here from 08:30 CET on the day of the draw.
The first legs are due to be held on 20 August with the returns on 27 August; confirmed fixture dates and kick-off times will be announced following the draw.