2026/27 Conference League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League will be the third to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.

2026/27 league phase teams

﻿All 36 Conference League sides came through qualifying: 24 play-off winners and 12 transferring from the UEFA Europa League. There will be representatives from 30 different nations in this season's competition including, for the first time in a UEFA league phase or group stage, Andorra.

England: Brighton

Italy: Atalanta

Spain: Getafe

Germany: Freiburg

France: Monaco

Portugal: Braga

Netherlands: Ajax, Twente

Belgium: Gent, Sint-Truidense

Türkiye﻿: Trabzonspor

Czechia: Jablonec

Greece: Panathinaikos

Denmark: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Midtjylland, Nordsjælland

Norway: Brann

Cyprus: Pafos

Switzerland: Lugano, Thun

Scotland: Hearts

Sweden: Mjällby

Croatia: Hajduk Split

Serbia: Crvena Zvezda

Romania: U. Craiova

Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty

Bulgaria: CSKA Sofia

Finland: KuPS Kuopio

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Borac

Latvia: Riga

Albania: Egnatia

Lithuania: Kauno Žalgiris

Gibraltar: L. Red Imps

Andorra: Inter Escaldes

Georgia: Iberia Tbilisi

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. Therefore, the above is still pending final admittance of clubs to the relevant competitions. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.