2026/27 Conference League: Who has qualified for the league phase?
Thursday, August 27, 2026
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The line-up for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League is complete.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League will be the third to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.
2026/27 league phase teams
All 36 Conference League sides came through qualifying: 24 play-off winners and 12 transferring from the UEFA Europa League. There will be representatives from 30 different nations in this season's competition including, for the first time in a UEFA league phase or group stage, Andorra.
England: Brighton
Italy: Atalanta
Spain: Getafe
Germany: Freiburg
France: Monaco
Portugal: Braga
Netherlands: Ajax, Twente
Belgium: Gent, Sint-Truidense
Türkiye: Trabzonspor
Czechia: Jablonec
Greece: Panathinaikos
Denmark: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Midtjylland, Nordsjælland
Norway: Brann
Cyprus: Pafos
Switzerland: Lugano, Thun
Scotland: Hearts
Sweden: Mjällby
Croatia: Hajduk Split
Serbia: Crvena Zvezda
Romania: U. Craiova
Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty
Bulgaria: CSKA Sofia
Finland: KuPS Kuopio
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Borac
Latvia: Riga
Albania: Egnatia
Lithuania: Kauno Žalgiris
Gibraltar: L. Red Imps
Andorra: Inter Escaldes
Georgia: Iberia Tbilisi
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. Therefore, the above is still pending final admittance of clubs to the relevant competitions. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.