UEFA Conference League 2026/27: Every Performance of the Week winner

The UEFA Conference League is synonymous with emerging talents and ambitious teams punching above their weight.

The most impressive showings from each matchday earn recognition in the Performance of the Week vote, powered by Laufenn, which celebrates the table-turning upsets, the record-breaking victories and the statement wins from sides who are daring to dream.

Here is every Performance of the Week winner.

Performance of the Week

Conference League highlights: Hajduk Split 2-1 Ajax

Hajduk Split marked their return to European competition after a 16-year absence in style by beating former UEFA Cup winners Ajax. Abdoulie Sanyang got the party started in the first half with a fierce right-footed strike, and although Davy Klaasen equalised in the 53rd minute, Marin Šotiček pounced to restore the lead just moments later after the home side pressed Ajax high up the pitch.

"I am very happy, but the credit goes to the whole team, mostly because of our intense pressing and hard running," modestly said scorer Šotiček, who also created the assist for the first goal. "The coach asked us to operate between the lines and stay vertical and direct, and that’s what we tried to do."