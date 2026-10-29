Conference League Matchday 3 briefing: Trabzonspor, Monaco protect perfect records as Brighton and Ajax travel

Trabzonspor's attacking power, Monaco's young talents and Sint-Truidense's perfect start are in focus as we reach the halfway point of the league phase.

Our UEFA Conference League Matchday 3 preview picks out key matches, top stats and personalities.

Where to watch Conference League

What to look out for

• One of eight teams with a perfect record, Trabzonspor have been boosted by the outstanding production of their attacking players, most notably three-goal Djú Franculino and Mohamed Salah (two goals, two assists). That provides a welcome challenge for Freiburg following a 3-0 defeat at Monaco, where coach Julian Schuster concluded: "We lacked energy, especially in the duels."

• Ajax bounced back from Matchday 1 disappointment to beat Atalanta in Amsterdam, a result that bred confidence for goal scorer Tolu Arokodare. "We're a top-level team with great players," the forward said. Winless Midtjylland await, the Danish side hoping to rediscover their mojo. "In football there are days when you just don't hit it," said captain Rasmus Kristensen after defeat by Sint-Truidense.

• Young talents stole the show as Monaco sank Freiburg on Matchday 2, the principality club thanking 20-year-old Paris Brunner, 22-year-old Lamine Camara and 23-year-old Ansu Fati for their three goals. Opponents Nordsjælland have drawn their two matches so far, the latest against a CSKA Sofia side who Monaco narrowly defeated on opening night.

• Defensive improvement is high on the Getafe agenda after they conceded five to Lugano in a home defeat on Matchday 2 and they have their work cut out for them against Brighton's high-powered attack, albeit one held to a goalless draw at Jablonec. "We have to be more patient, clearer with the ball and more concentrated," assessed Seagulls defender Michael Svoboda.

Stat of the week Following a Matchday 2 double, Panathinaikos forward Cyriel Dessers is level with Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak as the leading scorer in Conference League history. Will Dessers add to his 13 goals as the Greek side welcome CSKA Sofia?

Player to watch: Lamine Camara (Monaco)

Despite recognition as one of the most promising midfield talents in Europe, Senegal international Camara finds fresh ways to amaze coach Filipe Luís. "He doesn't stop surprising me," said Luís after victory at Freiburg. "He is never tired. Everyone sees what he is doing and it is contagious." Integral to his side's play, the 22-year-old leads Monaco midfielders for tackles (four), passes completed (96) and times in possession (141) through two matches.

Lamine Camara is a force in Monaco's midfield DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Club in focus: Sint-Truidense

One of eight Conference League teams making their first appearance in a UEFA group stage or league phase, Belgian side Sint-Truidense are also one of eight teams to have two wins from two league phase games and one of just two yet to concede. “If we bring this fire, we can be a very good team,” promised defender Robert-Jan Vanwesemael after victory at Midtjylland.