Conference League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Twente and Copenhagen box clever

The opening three matchdays of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League produced 149 goals in 54 games – and an eye-catching 24% of all strikes that recorded an assist came from the assist zone within the penalty box.

This analysis will highlight the value of getting players into this area to create high-quality chances, using the example of cutbacks or low crosses from either side of the box by two teams riding high in the league phase table.

Only three clubs have outscored third-placed Twente's eight goals, and Thomas van den Belt's finish from a Bart van Rooij assist in their 4-1 win at Lincoln Red Imps particularly impressed UEFA's Technical Observer Group.

UEFA Technical Observer Tony Loughlan compared the Twente strike with this article's second featured goal, Andreas Cornelius' finish for seventh-ranked Copenhagen against Braga, explaining: "Both sides create 3v3 situations with the combination of a player receiving in the half space to play forward and a forward run to find a player in the assist zone. Both end with a one-touch finish in the goalscoring triangle."

As this graphic indicates, reaching the assist zone constitutes a proven route to goal; and once teams are in these hot spots, "it becomes very difficult for the defending side as they are running back towards their goal," added Loughlan.

Six different players have scored for Twente, and the first video showcases the team's build-up play as winger Daan Rots is joined by overlapping right-back Van Rooij and No10 Younes Taha in creating a 3v3 situation.

Conference League Next Level Teamwork: Classic third-man movement

UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland noted: "Demonstrating the principle of 'play forward, move forward', the winger drops down and the full-back goes in behind." The calibre of Rots' ball into the assist zone is matched by Van Rooij's third-man run and midfielder Van den Belt's timing and finish.

Centre-forward Cornelius' opening goal in Copenhagen's 3-0 victory starts from a deeper position, yet provides similar best-practice examples. Jalland underlined the "textbook third-man movement", elaborating: "The attacker sees the space wide and regains width, creating a great angle for three-player combination play, with the midfielder moving over as they shift the play. The timing and angles are great."

Conference League Next Level Teamwork: 'Play forward, run forward'

Crucially, left-back Birger Meling – epitomising the 'play forward, run forward' mantra – adjusts his position to race upfield and opens his body to play on the first touch for the connection with Cornelius. "You increase your chances of scoring the more often you get into these attacking areas, so building your attacking training sessions around these attacking areas is beneficial," concluded Loughlan.

Technical observers' takeaways: Accessing assist zone and converting chances into goals

• Play forward (and be in position to continue forward when receiving)

• Forward/angled/third-man runs to disrupt opposition

• Combinations and three-player relations between: full-backs, wide midfielders, central midfielders or centre-forwards

• Quality of cutback/pass into box (to facilitate one-touch finish)

• Timing of movement to arrive in goalscoring positions

• Execution of one-touch finishes with limited time and space in box

After a playing career hampered by injury, Tony Loughlan coached in Leicester City's academy from 2001-06, then with the senior teams at Sunderland and Ipswich, before working with one-time clubmate Sean Dyche at Watford, Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

Norway Under-21 national team boss Jan Peder Jalland began coaching at the age of 24, spending a decade at Stabæk before joining the Norwegian Football Federation in 2019. After coaching various national youth teams, he took the reins of the U21s in 2023.