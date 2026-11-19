Brighton have an intriguing UEFA Conference League test at home on Matchday 4, while Twente and Panathinaikos are among four teams protecting 100% records.

Our Conference League preview picks out the key matches, top stats and personalities.

Where to watch the Conference League

What to look out for

• Brighton have won 4-0 in both of their European home games this season, and have prevailed in each of their last five European fixtures at their own stadium without conceding, but Romania's Universitatea Craiova are level with them on seven points going into their Matchday 4 encounter.

• Monaco are one of four sides kicking off Matchday 4 with a 100% record in this season's league phase, but swapping the Mediterranean for chilly Edinburgh and a meeting with Hearts will be a big test for Les Monégasques, whose record in four past games in Scotland is W1 D2 L1.

• Trabzonspor head off to face CSKA Sofia as they look to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to Freiburg. Forward Mohamed Salah's only previous game in Bulgaria was in 2013, when he scored twice in Basel's 4-2 win at Ludogorets in Champions League qualifying.

• Like Monaco, Lugano and Twente, Panathinaikos have nine points from three games, but they should not expect the next three to come easily as they head for Nordsjælland. The Greens' Danish coach Jacob Neestrup will know his way around, though, having won two Superliga titles as Copenhagen boss.

Stat of the week Getafe's Ramón Terrats must be doing something right; the midfielder has been fouled 14 times in just 198 minutes of league phase football this season.

Twente's Sondre Ørjasæter NurPhoto via Getty Images

Player to watch: Sondre Ørjasæter (Twente)

Twente have won their first three games, and left-sided midfielder Ørjasæter, 22, has been catching the eye this term (not least by delivering five assists in a 9-0 Eredivisie win against Excelsior on 1 November). Signed from Sarpsborg in 2025, the Norwegian has had plenty of attention from scouts but is focusing on the Tukkers. "I'm happy playing for Twente," he said. "I just need to keep going, and the rest will fall into place."

Lugano celebrate a Conference League goal Getty Images

Club in focus: Lugano

Top of the league phase table with 11 goals scored (two more than any other side), Lugano went undefeated in their first 23 games of the season in all competitions before losing 5-0 at Swiss league rivals St. Gallen on 8 November. Coach since 2021, Mattia Croci-Torti has faith in his Bianconeri. "It makes me proud to see a team that works hard every day, plays as a unit and maintains that desire to win," he said.