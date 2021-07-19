The UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw will be streamed live at 14:00 CET on Monday 19 July.

There will be two paths at this stage: the champions path and main path.

Champions path

• Shamrock Rovers and the nine champions path second qualifying round winners (matches played on 22 and 29 July) will be drawn into ties without seeding. The first ball drawn designates the home team for the first leg.

• As decided by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo cannot be drawn against each other.

• The winners of the matches on 5 and 12 August will advance to the champions path play-offs.

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Teuta (ALB) / Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

Riga FC (LVA) / Shkëndija (MKD)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) / Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

﻿HB Tórshavn (FRO) / Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)

Linfield (NIR) / Borac Banja Luka (BIH)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) / Fola Esch (LUX)

Folgore (SMR) / Hibernians (MLT)

Prishtina (KOS) / Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL)

Valur (ISL) / Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Main path

• The nine teams entering at this stage will be joined by the 45 second qualifying round winners.

• The clubs are divided into six groups of eight teams (Groups 1 to 6) and one group of six teams (Group 7). Within each group, the teams are divided into an equal number of seeded and unseeded teams, in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

• As the second qualifying round matches are not played until 22 and 29 July, the coefficient of the club with the higher coefficient of the two clubs involved in an undecided tie will be used for the purposes of the draw.

• For Groups 1 to 6, each of the teams are randomly assigned a number: 1 to 4 for the seeded teams and 5 to 8 for the unseeded teams. Two bowls are prepared, one for the seeded teams and the other for unseeded teams.

• A ball is taken from each bowl and placed in an empty bowl, where they are shuffled. One of the two balls is drawn at random, and a second ball is drawn to complete the pairing. The result applies to all six groups, and the same procedure is carried out with the remaining balls to complete the pairings.

• The procedure is then repeated for Group 7, where the clubs are randomly assigned a number from 1 to 3 for the seeded teams and 4 to 6 for the unseeded teams. In all seven groups, the first ball drawn designates the home team for the first leg.

• Teams from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

• The winners of the matches on 5 and 12 August will advance to the main path play-offs.

Group 1:

Seeded

Arda Kardzhali (BUL) / Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Dinamo Batumi (GEO) / BATE Borisov (BLR)

Partizan (SRB) / Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Astana (KAZ) / Aris Thessaloniki (GRE)

Unseeded

Sochi (RUS) / Keşla (AZE)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) / Vorskla Poltava (UKR)

Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA) / Sivasspor (TUR)

Ararat Yerevan (ARM) / Śląsk Wrocław (POL)

Group 2:

Seeded

FCSB (ROU) / Shakhter Karagandy (KAZ)

Shkupi (MKD) / Santa Clara (POR)

Velež (BIH) / AEK Athens (GRE)

Basel (SUI) / Partizani (ALB)

Unseeded

Elfsborg (SWE) / Milsami Orhei (MDA)

Újpest (HUN) / Vaduz (LIE)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) / Birkirkara (MLT)

Kolos Kovalivka (UKR)

Group 3:

Seeded

Gżira United (MLT) / Rijeka (CRO)

Paços de Ferreira (POR)

Gent (BEL) / Vålerenga (NOR)

Drita (KOS) / Feyenoord (NED)

Unseeded

RFS (LVA) / Puskás Akadémia (HUN)

FC Luzern (SUI)

Larne (NIR) / AGF Aarhus (DEN)

Hibernian (SCO) / Santa Coloma (AND)

Group 4:

Seeded

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) / Dynamo Brest (BLR)

Austria Wien (AUT) / Breidablik (ISL)

PAOK (GRE)

Molde (NOR) / Servette (SUI)

Unseeded

Dudelange (LUX) / Bohemians (IRL)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Aberdeen (SCO) / BK Häcken (SWE)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) / The New Saints (WAL)

Group 5:

Seeded

Apollon Limassol (CYP) / Žilina (SVK)

Sūduva (LTU) / Raków Czestochowa (POL)

Hammarby (SWE) / Maribor (SVN)

Copenhagen (DEN) / Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino (BLR)

Unseeded

Čukarički (SRB) / Sumgait (AZE)

Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL) / Slovácko (CZE)

Rubin (RUS)

Hajduk Split (CRO) / Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

Group 6:

Seeded

Sutjeska (MNE) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

CSKA-Sofia (BUL) / Liepāja (LVA)

Qarabağ (AZE) / Ashdod (ISR)

LASK (AUT)

Unseeded

Limassol (CYP) / Vllaznia (ALB)

Panevezys (LTU) / Vojvodina (SRB)

Pogoń Szczecin (POL) / Osijek (CRO)

Spartak Trnava (SVK) / Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe (ROU)

Group 7:

Seeded

Dundalk (IRL) / Levadia Tallinn (EST)

Hafnarfjördur (ISL) / Rosenborg (NOR)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Unseeded

Vitesse (NED)

Domžale (SVN) / Honka Espoo (FIN)

Universitatea Craiova (ROU) / Laç (ALB)

Road to Tirana: season calendar

Third qualifying round draw: 19 July

Second qualifying round: 22 & 29 July

Play-off round draw: 2 August

Third qualifying round: 5 & 12 August

Play-offs: 19 & 26 August

Group stage draw: 27 August

Group stage: 16 & 30 September, 21 October, 4 & 25 November, 9 December

Knockout round play-off draw: 13 December

Knockout round play-offs: 17 & 24 February

Round of 16 draw: 25 February

Round of 16: 10 & 17 March

Quarter-finals & Semi-final draw: 18 March

Quarter-finals: 7 & 14 April

Semi-finals: 28 April & 5 May

Final: 25 May (National Arena, Tirana)

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.