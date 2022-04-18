Leicester and Roma meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

Leicester vs Roma at a glance When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Leicester City Stadium, Leicester

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)

Where to watch Leicester vs Roma on TV

What do you need to know?

Nicolò Zaniolo scored a hat-trick as Roma dominated last-eight rivals Bodø/Glimt at the Stadio Olimpico to overturn a first-leg deficit and set up only their sixth semi-final in UEFA competition. Next up, and hoping to bar their way to the Tirana showpiece, will be a Leicester side they have never faced before.

José Mourinho's men "will take the flag of Italy" to the East Midlands, where Brendan Rodgers' in-form charges await. However, the Foxes left it late to see off PSV in their quarter-final decider, with an 88th-minute Ricardo Pereira strike required to complete their comeback and guarantee their first-ever European semi-final.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Leicester

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDDW

Where they stand: 9th in English Premier League

Roma

Form: WWLWWD

Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "We are up against a Premier League team, and the Premier League is the strongest national competition in the world. Leicester have won titles recently, and compete every weekend at the highest level. They are a very strong team. But we are Roma, and the second leg will be at home in front of our wonderful fans."

