Feyenoord-Marseille UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22

Feyenoord vs Marseille Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday 18 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between Feyenoord and Marseille.

Feyenoord are in their first European semi-final since lifting the UEFA Cup 20 years ago
Feyenoord and Marseille meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

Feyenoord vs Marseille at a glance

When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)
Where to watch Feyenoord vs Marseille on TV

What do you need to know?

The sides met in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League second group stage, when Feyenoord claimed a 3-0 home win before the second match ended in a stalemate.

Marseille will travel to De Kuip for the first leg thanks to the goalkeeping heroics of Steve Mandanda away to PAOK in the previous round, plus a third goal of the tie from Dimitri Payet as OM secured their return to the last four.

Cyriel Dessers' two goals inspired Feyenoord's victory in an action-packed last-eight tussle with Slavia Praha, the Dutch hopefuls clinching their first European semi-final since lifting the UEFA Cup 20 years ago.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

Feyenoord: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Toornstra, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Marseille: Mandanda; Lirola﻿, Saliba, Ćaleta-Car, Peres; ﻿﻿Guendouzi, Rongier, Gueye﻿; Harit, Bakambu, Payet

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Feyenoord
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW
Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie

Marseille
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in French Ligue 1

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "A few years ago, every novice trainer looked at Jorge Sampaoli so it's special to face him now. Marseille are undoubtedly a good team – they're not through to the semi-finals for no reason."

Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?

Tirana's Arena Kombëtare will stage the final on Wednesday 25 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

