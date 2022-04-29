Roma and Leicester meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 5 May.

Roma vs Leicester at a glance When: Thursday 5 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg

How it stands: The sides are level at 1-1 after the first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Roma vs Leicester on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Leicester 1-1 Roma

Roma took the lead with a sweeping attack on 15 minutes, Nicola Zalewski powering down the wing before threading a delightful pass through for captain Lorenzo Pellegrini to slot through Kasper Schmeichel's legs. Brendan Rodgers made changes midway through the second half and was rewarded as substitute Harvey Barnes cut the ball back for Ademola Lookman, whose shot found the net via Gianluca Mancini.

First-leg starting line-ups

Roma: Rui Patrício; Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini; Karsdorp, ﻿Mkhitaryan, ﻿Cristante, Pellegrini, Zalewski; ﻿Zaniolo, Abraham

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Vardy, Lookman

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Roma

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLDWWL

Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A

Leicester

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDLWW

Where they stand: 10th in English Premier League

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

Roma's José Mourinho and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers after the first leg AFP via Getty Images

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "I think we would have lost this [first leg] five or six months ago. We had the courage to play strong initially, pressing hard and leaving them little space. Then our energy levels lowered, we conceded a goal that we could have avoided and now there will be a final at stake in Rome."

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester manager: "We have come through a couple of legs against two outstanding teams. Rennes in particular were outstanding: over the two legs we got through there. We were really good in our home game and that gives us great confidence going into the second leg."

Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final? Tirana's Arena Kombëtare will stage the final on Wednesday 25 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



