Roma and Feyenoord meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday 25 May.

Where to watch Roma vs Feyenoord on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Great Roma goals

Having won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League twice, José Mourinho has the chance to win a third major UEFA club competition trophy. European Cup runners-up in 1984, Roma lost out to Serie A rivals Inter in their only other major UEFA final (the two-legged 1991 UEFA Cup decider) but have a chance to take their first major continental trophy in Tirana.

European Cup winners in 1970, Feyenoord won the UEFA Cup in 1974 and 2002 and could thus become the first club to have had their hands on all three of the current major UEFA club competition trophies. Arne Slot's side have the competition's top scorer, ten-goal Cyriel Dessers, but lost 3-2 on aggregate to Roma in their only previous meeting, in the 2014/15 UEFA Cup round of 32.

Line-ups

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Sérgio Oliveira, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham

Feyenoord: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

These are the finalists' starting line-ups from their semi-final second legs; predicted line-ups and team news to follow.

Form guide

First leg highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Roma

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WDDLDW

Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A

Feyenoord

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW

Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "When you work in Rome, you live in Rome, you breathe Rome and you breathe this club. I felt from the day I signed that they were a huge club, but with no victories and not many finals. I'm very emotional. This, for us, is our Champions League."

Tammy Abraham, Roma forward: "I have no words for the team and the fans. It's a dream come true. Roma have deserved a final for a long time: I'm happy we've reached it, for me and everyone."

Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "To reach a final you need luck at the right moments, but this group certainly has quality too. We've made people proud, but it's not over yet. The supporters have always been proud, but I think we have made them very proud, not only with our performances in Europe. But again, we haven't won anything yet and we really want to do that."

Guus Til, Feyenoord midfielder: "I have to guard against celebrating too much now, because we haven't won anything yet. Of course, I'm extremely proud of what we've achieved so far, but in the end it's about winning the final."

What do the 2022 Europa Conference League winners get? The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy stands at 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg. It consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the group stage of the competition – twisting and curving from the base. The winning team are presented with 40 gold medals and the runners-up with 40 silver medals. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



