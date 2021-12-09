Where to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The full drama of the UEFA Europa Conference League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: DigitAlb

Armenia: Vivaro

Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: Saran, CBC Sport

Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV

Belarus: Belarus TV

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1, bTV

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: Ceska Televize, Sport1

Denmark: TV2

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland: NENT Group

France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport

Georgia: Adjara, Silknet

Germany:RTL

Gibraltar: GBC, Gibtelecom

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: MTVA, RTL

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN

Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport League, Saran

Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion

Kyrgyzstan: Saran, Q Sport

Latvia: Viaplay

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: RTL

Malta: Melita, GO, PBS

Moldova: Setanta, Prime

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: NENT Group

Poland: Viaplay, TVP

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Romania: PRO TV

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1

Slovenia: Arena Sport, Sportklub, Pro Plus

Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro

Sweden: NENT Group

Switzerland: blue+, CH Media

Tajikistan: Varzish TV, Saran

Turkey: EXXEN

Turkmenistan: Saran

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: BT Sport

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Africa and Middle East

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen): beIN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Americas

Brazil: SBT, ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: Flow Sports, Sportsmax

Central America: ESPN

Dominican Republic: Televideo

El Salvador: Canal Dos

Guatemala: Televideo

Haiti: Canal+

Honduras: Televicentro

Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico

Nicaragua: Televideo

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

Brunei: beIn

Cambodia: beIn

PR China: Tencent, iQIYI, Alibaba

Hong Kong SAR: beIn

India & Indian sub-continent: Sony

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: Wowow, UEFA.tv

Republic of Korea: SPO TV

Laos: beIn

Macau SAR: TDM

Malaysia: beIn

Mongolia: SPS

Myanmar: UEFA.tv

New Zealand: Spark

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Philippines: Tap TV

Singapore: beIn

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta

Thailand: beIn

Vietnam: FPT

In-flight and in-ship broadcasts: Sport24