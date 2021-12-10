Every UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week
Friday 10 December 2021
Article summary
Keep track of every UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.
Article top media content
Article body
A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken 0.0, is voted for by you every UEFA Europa Conference League matchday – keep track of them all right here.Watch every Goal of the Week
Matchday 1
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia)
Matchday 2
Kady (Omonoia 1-4 Qarabağ)
Matchday 3
Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma)
Matchday 4
Matan Hozez (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK)
Matchday 5
Jordi Gómez (Qarabağ 2-2 Omonoia)
Matchday 6
Yehor Nazaryna (Zorya 1-1 Bodø/Glimt)