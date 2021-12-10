UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Keep track of every UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.

Yehor Nazaryna celebrates scoring his Matchday 6 Goal of the Week
Yehor Nazaryna celebrates scoring his Matchday 6 Goal of the Week DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A Goal of the Week, presented by Heineken 0.0, is voted for by you every UEFA Europa Conference League matchday – keep track of them all right here.

Watch every Goal of the Week


Matchday 1

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia)

Matchday 2

Kady (Omonoia 1-4 Qarabağ)

Matchday 3

Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma)

Matchday 4

Matan Hozez (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK)

Matchday 5

Jordi Gómez (Qarabağ 2-2 Omonoia)

Matchday 6

Yehor Nazaryna (Zorya 1-1 Bodø/Glimt)

