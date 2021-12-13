UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw
Monday 13 December 2021
Article summary
Leicester and Celtic face Scandinavian opponents following the draw for the next stage.
Article top media content
Article body
Celtic will face a Bodø/Glimt side that stunned Roma during the group stage while Leicester take on Denmark's Randers following Monday's draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.All the draw reaction
Who will play who in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off?
First legs: 17 February
18:45 CET
Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)
Midtjylland (DEN) vs PAOK (GRE)
Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Vitesse (NED)
21:00 CET
Marseille (FRA) vs Qarabağ (AZE)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Leicester City (ENG) vs Randers (DEN)
Celtic (SCO) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Partizan (SRB)
Second legs: 24 February
18:45 CET
Qarabağ (AZE) vs Marseille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Randers (DEN) vs Leicester City (ENG)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Celtic (SCO)
Partizan (SRB) vs Sparta Praha (CZE)
21:00 CET
Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)
PAOK (GRE) vs Midtjylland (DEN)
Vitesse (NED) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)
What is the next stage?
The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners in the round of 16. The draw for that is on 25 February.
Who is through to the last 16?
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Basel (SUI)
Copenhagen (DEN)
Feyenoord (NED)
Gent (BEL)
LASK (AUT)
Rennes (FRA)
Roma (ITA)
How did the draw work?
The eight UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.
The road to Tirana
Knockout round play-offs (17, 24 February)
Round of 16 (10, 17 March)
Quarter-finals (7, 14 April)
Semi-finals (28 April, 5 May)
Final (25 May)