UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw: All you need to know

When is the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws take place from 15:00 CET on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.

Who is involved in the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw?

The draws feature the eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16.

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) ﻿

Feyenoord (NED)

Leicester City (ENG)

Marseille (FRA)

PAOK (GRE)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) ﻿﻿

Roma (ITA)

﻿Slavia Praha (CZE)

How do the draws for the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals work?

UEFA Europa Conference League trophy unveiled

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.



There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.



When do Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 7 April

Second legs: 14 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 28 April

Second legs: 5 May

Final

Wednesday 25 May