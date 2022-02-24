UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw: All you need to know
Thursday 24 February 2022
Article summary
When are the draws for the final rounds of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League? How do they work?
Article top media content
Article body
When is the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw?
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.
Who is involved in the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw?
The draws feature the eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16.
Marseille (FRA) / Basel (SUI)
Leicester City (ENG) / Rennes (FRA)
PAOK (GRE) / Gent (BEL)
Vitesse (NED) / Roma (ITA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) / Copenhagen (DEN)
Slavia Praha (CZE) / LASK (AUT)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Partizan (SRB) / Feyenoord (NED)
How do the draws for the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals work?
There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
When do Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?
Quarter-finals
First legs: 7 April
Second legs: 14 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 28 April
Second legs: 5 May
Final
Wednesday 25 May
Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?
Tirana's 21,690-capacity National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) will stage the first final. Appropriately for the final of a new competition, it will be the first UEFA final to be played in Albania.