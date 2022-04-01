2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League: Matches, draws, final
Friday 1 April 2022
What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2023 final?
The second edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League kicks off on 14 June 2022 and runs until the final in June 2023.
Please note that some dates are provisional and subject to change.
When are matches in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League?
Qualifying
First qualifying round: 7 & 14 July 2022
Second qualifying round: 21 & 28 July 2022
Third qualifying round: 4 & 11 August 2022
Play-offs: 18 & 25 August 2022
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023
Matches are generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and in principle equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.
Where will 2023 Europa Conference League final take place?
The 2023 final host has not yet been appointed.
What do the winners get?
First and foremost, a very fetching trophy. There is also the not insignificant matter of a place in the following season's UEFA Europa League group stage for the winners if they have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League via their domestic competition.
When are the 2022/23 Europa Conference League draws?
First qualifying round: 14 June 2022
Second qualifying round: 15 June 2022
Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022
Play-off round: 2 August 2022
Group stage: 26 August 2022
Knockout round play-off: 7 November 2022
Round of 16: 24 February 2023
Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 17 March 2023