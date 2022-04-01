2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League: Matches, draws, final

The second edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League kicks off on 14 June 2022 and runs until the final in June 2023.

Please note that some dates are provisional and subject to change.

When are matches in the 2022/23 Europa Conference League?

Qualifying

First qualifying round: 7 & 14 July 2022

Second qualifying round: 21 & 28 July 2022

﻿Third qualifying round: 4 & 11 August 2022

Play-offs: 18 & 25 August 2022

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023

Matches are generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and in principle equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

Where will 2023 Europa Conference League final take place?

The 2023 final host has not yet been appointed.

What do the winners get? First and foremost, a very fetching trophy. There is also the not insignificant matter of a place in the following season's UEFA Europa League group stage for the winners if they have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League via their domestic competition.

When are the 2022/23 Europa Conference League draws?

First qualifying round: 14 June 2022

Second qualifying round: 15 June 2022

﻿Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022

﻿Play-off round: 2 August 2022

Group stage: 26 August 2022

Knockout round play-off: 7 November 2022

Round of 16: 24 February 2023

Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 17 March 2023