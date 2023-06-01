2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League: Matches, draws, final

The second edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League kicks off on 14 June 2022 and runs until the final in Prague on 7 June 2023.

Please note that some dates are provisional and subject to change.

Europa Conference League 2022/23 schedule

When are the Europa Conference League qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: 7 & 14 July 2022

Second qualifying round: 21 & 28 July 2022

﻿Third qualifying round: 4 & 11 August 2022

Play-offs: 18 & 25 August 2022

When does the Europa Conference League group stage start?

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

When is the Europa Conference League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February 2023

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023

Matches are generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and in principle equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

Where is the Europa Conference League final in 2023?

The 2023 final will take place at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. Home of Slavia Praha, the compact venue previously hosted the 2013 UEFA Super Cup and 2015 U21 EURO final.

What do the winners of the Europa Conference League final get?

José Mourinho's Roma won the trophy last season UEFA via Getty Images

First and foremost, a very fetching trophy. There is also the not insignificant matter of a place in the following season's UEFA Europa League group stage for the winners if they have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League via their domestic competition.

When are the 2022/23 Europa Conference League draws?

First qualifying round: 14 June 2022

Second qualifying round: 15 June 2022

﻿Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022

﻿Play-off round: 2 August 2022

Group stage: 26 August 2022

Knockout round play-off: 7 November 2022

Round of 16: 24 February 2023

Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 17 March 2023