UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 draw

The draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 has been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Europa Conference League round of 16 draw Marseille (FRA) vs Basel (SUI)

Leicester City (ENG) vs Rennes (FRA)

PAOK (GRE) vs Gent (BEL)

Vitesse (NED) vs Roma (ITA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs LASK (AUT)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Partizan (SRB) vs Feyenoord (NED)

When will the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 games be played?

First legs: 10 March

18:45 CET

PAOK (GRE) vs Gent (BEL)

Vitesse (NED) vs Roma (ITA)﻿

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs LASK (AUT)

Partizan (SRB) vs Feyenoord (NED)

21:00 CET

Marseille (FRA) vs Basel (SUI)

Leicester (ENG) vs Rennes (FRA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Second legs: 17 March

18:45 CET

Basel (SUI) vs Marseille (FRA)

Rennes (FRA) vs Leicester (ENG)﻿

Copenhagen (DEN) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)﻿

AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Bodø/Glimt﻿ (NOR)

21:00 CET

Gent (BEL) vs PAOK (GRE)﻿

Roma (ITA) vs Vitesse (NED)﻿﻿

LASK (AUT) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)﻿

Feyenoord (NED) vs Partizan (SRB)﻿﻿



How did the Europa Conference League last-16 draw work?

The UEFA Europa Conference League group winners were seeded and drawn against the winners of the knockout round play-offs, with the seeded teams playing the second leg at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

When is the next Europa Conference League draw?

The winners of the eight ties earn a place in the draw for the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals on 18 March. A draw will also be made to determine the home team for the final, for procedural reasons.