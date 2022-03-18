UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Bodø/Glimt vs Roma, Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha, Marseille vs PAOK, Leicester vs PSV

Friday 18 March 2022

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw has been made, with group stage opponents Bodø/Glimt and Jose Mourinho's Roma set for a reunion.

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.

Europa Conference League draws

Quarter-finals
Bodø/Glimt vs Roma
Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha
Marseille vs PAOK
Leicester vs PSV

Semi-finals
Leicester / PSV vs Bodø/Glimt / Roma
Feyenoord / Slavia Praha vs Marseille / PAOK

When will the games take place?

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma
Quarter-final first legs: 7 April
Quarter-final second legs: 14 April
Semi-final first legs: 28 April
Semi-final second legs: 5 May

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 will be the home side for the final in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.

Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?

Tirana's 21,690-capacity National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) will stage the first final. Appropriately for the final of a new competition, it will be the first UEFA final to be played in Albania.

