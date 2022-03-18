UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: Bodø/Glimt vs Roma, Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha, Marseille vs PAOK, Leicester vs PSV

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.

Europa Conference League draws Quarter-finals

Bodø/Glimt vs Roma

Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha

Marseille vs PAOK

Leicester vs PSV Semi-finals

Leicester / PSV vs Bodø/Glimt / Roma

Feyenoord / Slavia Praha vs Marseille / PAOK

When will the games take place?

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Quarter-final first legs: 7 April

Quarter-final second legs: 14 April

Semi-final first legs: 28 April

Semi-final second legs: 5 May

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 will be the home side for the final in Tirana on Wednesday 25 May.