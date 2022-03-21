UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals: What to look out for

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw threw up a couple of unwanted reunions and some intriguing sub-plots.

New name on a European trophy?

Europa Conference League: Meet the last eight

As this is the inaugural season of UEFA's newest club competition, there will be a fresh name on the trophy come 25 May. But could we have a new winner of a major European trophy, full-stop?

The quarter-finals pit four teams that have European silverware in their trophy cabinets (Roma, Feyenoord, Marseille and PSV) with four that do not (Bodø/Glimt, Slavia Praha, PAOK and Leicester), so we may soon have a better idea of just how much the UEFA Europa Conference League represents a step into the unknown.

Déjà vu for Roma

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

If Roma fans were unfamiliar with Bodø/Glimt before this season, they need no introduction now. The toothbrush-wielding Norwegian club cleaned up when the Giallorossi ventured to their home near the Arctic Circle during the group stage, the 6-1 scoreline representing José Mourinho's heaviest-ever defeat as coach.

Two weeks later they proved it was no fluke by earning a point in the Italian capital. Key players Erik Botheim and Patrick Berg have since departed, but Bodø/Glimt have proved there is life after that pair as they dispatched Celtic and AZ Alkmaar.

Goals guaranteed?

Highlights: Slavia Praha 2-2 Feyenoord

Slavia and Feyenoord also met in the group stage, with the Dutch club picking up four points but only courtesy of a last-minute equaliser in the Czech Republic. Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský singled out the Dutch side as the draw he wanted to avoid, revealing how impressed he was by Feyenoord's 8-3 aggregate victory over Partizan.

He did not get his wish but maybe the neutrals did. Slavia's two knockout ties in this campaign have ended 6-4 and 7-5 so goals appear to be pretty much guaranteed.