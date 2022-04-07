Europa Conference League quarter-final first legs: Game-by-game preview

Bodø/Glimt play host to Roma again and Slavia Praha are on the way back to Feyenoord, while Leicester and Marseille are eager to make home advantage count in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

UEFA.com looks over all the first legs.

Guess the winner of every match from now until the end of the season to create your Europa Conference League bracket.

Thursday 7 April

Highlights: Feyenoord 2-1 Slavia Praha

These sides met in this season's UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, with Feyenoord coming off marginally better: they won 2-1 in Rotterdam then drew 2-2 in Prague, results which have boosted the confidence of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. "We know the balance of power," he said. "The previous meetings showed that the sides are about equal. It is good to play a quarter-final knowing the odds are 50-50."

Slavia boss Jindřich Trpišovský stressed before the draw that he was keen to avoid another meeting with Feyenoord. "We are fully aware of what kind of challenge awaits us," he explained. Red cards mean he will be without Srdjan Plavšić and Aiham Ousou in Rotterdam, but he may have a secret weapon in forward Yira Sor: the winter arrival has scored five goals in his four UEFA Europa Conference League games.

Did you know?

This is Feyenoord's first UEFA quarter-final since they won the UEFA Cup in 2001/02; Slavia have reached a UEFA quarter-final in three of their last four campaigns, but lost all three.

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

José Mourinho miscalculated when he chose to field some fringe players at Bodø/Glimt in the group stage, a 6-1 defeat representing a notable low for the Portuguese coach. "Their first team is a much better team than our second team," he conceded afterwards.

Roma are unlikely to make a similar error this time, as the Norwegian champions' forward Amahl Pellegrino acknowledged: "Maybe they will take it a little more seriously, but we are still a tough team to beat." Meanwhile, captain Ulrik Saltnes is happy to meet Roma after missing the previous encounters through injury. "I finally get the chance to play against them," he said. "They won't looking forward to coming to Aspmyra. Some people might have wanted a different team, but I do not think we should be disappointed."

Did you know?

Roma's Tammy Abraham is the top scorer in the UEFA Europa Conference League with seven goals, but Bodø/Glimt's Ola Solbakken (6) and Pellegrino (5) are hot on his heels.

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the semi-finals on 28 April and 5 May. Leicester / PSV vs Bodø/Glimt / Roma

Feyenoord / Slavia Praha vs Marseille / PAOK The final takes place at Tirana's National Arena on 25 May.

Highlights: Rennes 2-1 Leicester

Back after six months out with a broken leg, Wesley Fofana helped Leicester to survive a second-leg scare against Rennes in the round of 16, and the centre-back can partner up with fit-again vice-captain Jonny Evans as the Foxes welcome PSV, their first Dutch opponents in UEFA competition. Both started the 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Saturday, though talismanic forward Jamie Vardy has yet to return from a knee injury.

PSV are battling Ajax for the Eredivisie title and face the Amsterdam side in the Dutch Cup final on 17 April, but Europe is not just a distraction for coach Roger Schmidt. “Leicester are the most formidable opponents PSV have met this season," he said. "It is a tough draw and it shows once again that this is a really a big competition. We are pleased that we are playing the second leg at home."

Did you know?

PSV have won just once in their last ten UEFA away games in England (D3 L6), a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup round of 16 first leg, a tie PSV eventually won 6-5 on penalties.

Highlights: Basel 1-2 Marseille

Marseille's record in eight games against Greek clubs is encouraging rather than emphatic (W4 D2 L2), and Jorge Sampaoli's side know they can expect an intense atmosphere at the Stadio Toumba in the reverse leg if they cannot land a decisive blow in France. They are unbeaten in six European home games (W4 D2), but only one of those victories was by a margin of more than a single goal.

PAOK, meanwhile, will look to further demonstrate their powers of endurance. The Salonika side have made it this far despite scoring only 19 goals in their 14 games since entering the competition in the third qualifying round. "If we are here, then we deserve to be here," said coach Răzvan Lucescu. "In Europe, it is natural to come up against sides that are stronger. The important thing is how we respond."

Did you know?

Arkadiusz Milik has scored eight goals in his last six European games for Marseille, and had registered in five UEFA games on the bounce before drawing a blank in the round of 16 decider against Basel.