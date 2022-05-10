2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final ticket sales launched

Ticket sales for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord have started exclusively via UEFA.com and will run until all tickets have been sold. The tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Ticket buyers can purchase up to four tickets per person.

As usual, fans and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played between AS Roma and Feyenoord at the National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) in Tirana, Albania, on Wednesday 25 May, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

A total of 16,500 tickets out of 20,000 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase.

The two teams that reach the final have received 4,000 each, while 8,500 tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

Some 6,000 of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams have been offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalist teams is being organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets.

The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

The price categories for tickets for the general public are:

Category 4: €25

Category 3: €45

Category 2: €85

Category 1: €125

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €25 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket can be requested for free).

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app from ten days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, which is available for Android and iPhone users. With this app, fans with tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans on UEFA.com.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA’s terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.