Roma vs Feyenoord: Who should I support in the UEFA Europa Conference League final?

Whittled down from 181 teams spanning 55 national associations, only two sides remain in the running to be the first name etched on the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy: Roma and Feyenoord.

If you're a neutral and you're umming and ahhing about which team to get behind, read on. Our guide to the finalists is here to help you make up your mind.

Roma and Feyenoord lock horns for Conference League crown

What colours do the teams wear?

Roma: Carmine red shirts, shorts and socks with gold trim

Feyenoord: Red and white halved shirts with black shorts and socks (or a grey shirt and socks with yellow shorts, if they wear their away strip)

What are the teams' nicknames?

Roma: Giallorossi (Yellow and Reds – the club colours), Lupacchiotti (The Wolves – the symbol of Rome)

Feyenoord: De club van het volk (The Club of the People)

Which nations are represented in the current squads?

Roma and Feyenoord scoring stats

Roma: Albania, Armenia, Brazil, England, France, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, ﻿Italy*, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

Feyenoord: Austria, Colombia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Sweden, Turkey

* Marco Senesi has been called up for Argentina.



Why they can win it in ten words

Roma: Mourinho knows how. They are a solid side with quality.

Feyenoord: Unbeaten in the tournament and top scorers, they feel unstoppable.

Roma's road to the Conference League final

What is their pedigree?



Roma are the first side to reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. The Giallorossi have won three Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italia trophies, two Italian Super Cups and one Fairs Cup.



Feyenoord were the first Dutch club to win the European Cup – in 1970. They also claimed the UEFA Cup twice, as well as the Intercontinental Cup. Domestically they have picked up 15 league titles and won the cup 13 times.

Who are the ones to watch?

Roma: Nicola Zalewski

The young Poland international, who made his debut in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Manchester United, has become a key man for Mourinho. He is a regular starter and provides a real attacking threat down the left flank, as we saw for his assist for Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goal at Leicester in the last four.



Feyenoord: Tyrell Malacia

He’s everything you’d expect from a dynamic Dutch full-back: attack-minded, fast, tactically-aware, excellent on the ball and solid in the tackle. National coach Louis van Gaal raves about this 22-year-old product of the Feyenoord youth academy.

Who will be this season's top scorer: Tammy Abraham or Cyriel Dessers?

Well, we’ll soon find out. Feyenoord’s Dessers is currently leading the goalscoring charts with ten, but the Roma frontman is hot on his heels, just one strike behind.

Who are the fan favourites?



Roma: Lorenzo Pellegrini

The skipper has truly stepped up this season, adding assists and goals to his game – with his stunners against Lazio and Leicester, the pick of the bunch. He has a unique ability to tie together the midfield and attack, and Mourinho never leaves him out.



Feyenoord: Luis Sinisterra

Joining the club aged only 18, he’s already been in Rotterdam for four years. The elusive Colombian striker can conjure up a moment of magic when nothing seems on. With six goals and four assists in the competition so far, he’s one of the main reasons Feyenoord are in Tirana.

All goals on Feyenoord's road to the Conference League final

Who are the coaches?

Roma: José Mourinho

'The Special One' needs no introduction. He has never lost a European final and boasts four UEFA titles. He took on the challenge of getting Roma back to winning trophies, and is now just one step away from seeing it through.



Feyenoord: Arne Slot

When the 43-year-old Dutchman took over from Dick Advocaat in the summer, he inherited a team used to sitting deep and playing on the counter. With a few new faces and a radically different philosophy, he’s turned Feyenoord into an energetic, high-pressing side who’ve outscored everyone else in the competition.



What will the fans be singing?

Roma

[Se] i tuoi colori sventolo

I brividi mi vengono

Non mi stanco mai di te

Forza grande Roma alè!!!

[If] I show your colours

I get goosebumps

I am never tired of you

Come on great Roma!﻿

An extremely popular song with the Roma fans this season, you're guaranteed to hear it bellowed from the stands of the Stadio Olimpico.



Feyenoord

Hand in hand kameraden

Hand in hand voor Feyenoord

Geen woorden maar daden

Leve Feyenoord

Hand in hand comrades

Hand in hand for Feyenoord

Not words, but deeds

Dear Feyenoord

The song captures the down-to-earth nature of the club.﻿

