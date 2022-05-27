2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Dimitri Payet heads experts' top ten
Friday 27 May 2022
UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League season.
The top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been revealed.
UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Dimitri Payet's stunning long-range strike at home to PAOK in the quarter-finals as their Goal of the Season. Maximilian Wittek's left-footed volley for Vitesse at Roma takes second spot, with Luis Sinisterra third for his chest control and volley in Feyenoord's 5-2 win away to Partizan the previous week.
Now tell us what you think by selecting your favourite from the observers' top ten! Vote here!
2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season
1 Dimitri Payet (Marseille 2-1 PAOK) – Quarter-final first leg, 07/04/2022
2 Maximilian Wittek (Roma 1-1 Vitesse) – Round of 16 second leg, 17/03/2022
3 Luis Sinisterra (Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord) – Round of 16 first leg, 10/03/2022
4 Matan Hozez (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK Helsinki) – Group stage, 04/11/2021
5 Jordi Gómez (Qarabağ 2-2 Omonoia) – Group stage, 25/11/2021
6 Edon Zhegrova (Kairat 2-3 Basel) – Group stage, 25/11/2021
7 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt) – Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/2022
8 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia) – Group stage, 16/09/2021
9 Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (Anorthosis 1-0 Gent) – Group stage, 25/11/2021
10 Yehor Nazaryna (Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Bodø/Glimt) – Group stage, 09/12/2021