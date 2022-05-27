2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Dimitri Payet heads experts' top ten

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have been revealed.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Dimitri Payet's stunning long-range strike at home to PAOK in the quarter-finals as their Goal of the Season. Maximilian Wittek's left-footed volley for Vitesse at Roma takes second spot, with Luis Sinisterra third for his chest control and volley in Feyenoord's 5-2 win away to Partizan the previous week.

Now tell us what you think by selecting your favourite from the observers' top ten! Vote here!

2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Season

1 Dimitri Payet (Marseille 2-1 PAOK) – Quarter-final first leg, 07/04/2022

2 Maximilian Wittek (Roma 1-1 Vitesse) – Round of 16 second leg, 17/03/2022

3 Luis Sinisterra (Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord) – Round of 16 first leg, 10/03/2022

4 Matan Hozez (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 HJK Helsinki) – Group stage, 04/11/2021

5 Jordi Gómez (Qarabağ 2-2 Omonoia) – Group stage, 25/11/2021

6 Edon Zhegrova (Kairat 2-3 Basel) – Group stage, 25/11/2021

7 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt) – Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/2022

8 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma 5-1 CSKA-Sofia) – Group stage, 16/09/2021

9 Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (Anorthosis 1-0 Gent) – Group stage, 25/11/2021

10 Yehor Nazaryna (Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Bodø/Glimt) – Group stage, 09/12/2021