Luis Sinisterra named UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra as the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old forward enjoyed a fairy tale European campaign and made his first steps on the road to Tirana with five goals in qualifying, including his first career hat-trick in the 5-0 victory against Elfsborg in the fourth qualifying round way back in August.

The Colombian international was equally productive from the group stage onwards. Only competition top scorer Cyriel Dessers contributed more than Sinisterra's six goals for Feyenoord – four of them scored in the knockout stages – while four assists was the highest tally among the Dutch outfit's players.