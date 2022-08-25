UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa Conference League group stage hopefuls

Thursday 25 August 2022

Who is in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage?

Djurgårdens were the first team to secure their place in the group stage
Djurgårdens were the first team to secure their place in the group stage CH.SAVVIDES Sports Photographers

We now know the 32 teams that have secured a berth in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, following the play-offs in this competition and the UEFA Europa League.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2022/23 Europa Conference League: matches, draws, final

2022/23 group stage teams

ARM: Pyunik*
AUT: Austria Wien*
BEL: Anderlecht, Gent*
CYP: Apollon*
CZE: Slavia Praha, Slovácko
DEN: Silkeborg*
ENG: West Ham
ESP: Villarreal
FRA: Nice
GER: Köln
IRL: Shamrock Rovers*
ISR: H. Beer-Sheva
ITA: Fiorentina
KOS: Ballkani
LIE: Vaduz
LVA: RFS
LTU: Žalgiris*
NED: AZ Alkmaar
NOR: Molde
POL: Lech
ROU: CFR Cluj, FCSB
SCO: Hearts*
SRB: Partizan
SUI: Basel
SVK: Slovan Bratislava
SWE: Djurgårdens IF
TUR: İstanbul Başakşehir, Sivasspor*
UKR: Dnipro-1*22

22 UEFA Europa Conference League play-off winners
*10 sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League play-offs

Europa Conference League group stage draw

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Draw dates

Group stage: 26 August
Knockout round play-offs: 7 November
Round of 16: 24 February
Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March

*All draws start at 14:00 CET

Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023

