2022/23 Europa Conference League group stage hopefuls

Thursday 25 August 2022
Who is in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage?
We now know the 32 teams that have secured a berth in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, following the play-offs in this competition and the UEFA Europa League.
*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA
2022/23 group stage teams
ARM: Pyunik*
AUT: Austria Wien*
BEL: Anderlecht, Gent*
CYP: Apollon*
CZE: Slavia Praha, Slovácko
DEN: Silkeborg*
ENG: West Ham
ESP: Villarreal
FRA: Nice
GER: Köln
IRL: Shamrock Rovers*
ISR: H. Beer-Sheva
ITA: Fiorentina
KOS: Ballkani
LIE: Vaduz
LVA: RFS
LTU: Žalgiris*
NED: AZ Alkmaar
NOR: Molde
POL: Lech
ROU: CFR Cluj, FCSB
SCO: Hearts*
SRB: Partizan
SUI: Basel
SVK: Slovan Bratislava
SWE: Djurgårdens IF
TUR: İstanbul Başakşehir, Sivasspor*
UKR: Dnipro-1*22
22 UEFA Europa Conference League play-off winners
*10 sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League play-offs
When are this season's matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Draw dates
Group stage: 26 August
Knockout round play-offs: 7 November
Round of 16: 24 February
Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March
*All draws start at 14:00 CET
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 7 June 2023