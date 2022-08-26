Europa Conference League group stage: Meet the teams

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿65

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-2agg vs Antwerp)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Twente)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 3-1agg vs Zürich)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿285

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 1-1agg 4-2pens vs Linfield)

Last season: Third qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Gent)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First qualifying round (2019/20, 2020/21)