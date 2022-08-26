UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw

West Ham, Villarreal and Fiorentina are among the sides who learned their fate in the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in Istanbul, Türkiye.

All the draw reaction

2022/23 Europa Conference League group stage draw

Group A: İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS

Group B: West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg

Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznań

Group D: Partizan, Köln, Nice, Slovácko

Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol, Vaduz, Dnipro-1

Group F: Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgården

Group G: Slavia Praha, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani

Group H: Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Žalgiris Vilnius, Pyunik

When are the group matches? Matchday 1: 8 September

Matchday 2: 15 September

Matchday 3: 6 October

Matchday 4: 13 October

Matchday 5: 27 October

Matchday 6: 3 November

2022/23 match and draw dates

How does the group stage work?

Teams in every group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top two clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

Group winners progress to the round of 16.

Group runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Europa League teams for spots in the round of 16.

How did the draw work?

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.