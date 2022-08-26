What to look out for in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage
Friday 26 August 2022
This season's competition has plenty of old world glamour, but it is also a platform that enables for clubs from smaller nations to thrive.
With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in November, the six UEFA Europa Conference League group stage matchdays are being condensed into just nine weeks this autumn.
we pick out some key talking points ahead of the most intense campaign yet.
When are the Europa Conference League group stage games being played?
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
West Ham, Anderlecht and FCSB keep it old skool
The Europa Conference League is a place for emerging talent, but Group B this season has a certain sheen of glamour, with three of the sides having won major UEFA trophies in the past. West Ham won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1964/65 and reached the final again in 1976 only to lose out 4-2 to Group B rivals Anderlecht in Brussels.
Anderlecht won that competition again in 1978, and took a third major continental title in 1983, claiming the UEFA Cup. Having already lifted the Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup, the Belgian side were on course to complete a full set of UEFA trophies when they met Steaua Bucureşti – FCSB's predecessor club – in the European Cup semi-final. They won the home leg 1-0, but lost 3-0 in Bucharest, Steaua going on to beat Barcelona on penalties after the goalless decider in Seville.
Fiorentina aim to take Roma's path
José Mourinho's Roma became the first side to win the Europa Conference League last season, and another Serie A side with a great European pedigree will look to succeed them as Fiorentina line up in Group A alongside İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts and Latvian champions RFS.
Beaten European Cup finalists in 1957, the Viola won the first edition of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, and lost in the decider in the second edition. They then reached the UEFA Cup final in 1990, losing out to Juventus. They have been absent from European competition since 2016/17, but should they make it to the decider this season, they will become the first team to have featured in the finals of all four of UEFA's major club competitions.
New horizons for emerging nations
The 2022/23 competition has old world glamour aplenty, but crucially it is giving opportunities for champions from less prominent footballing nations to enjoy group stage competition. Thus Pyunik from Armenia, Ballkani from Kosovo, Lithuania's Žalgiris Vilnius, Latvia's RFS, the Republic of Ireland's Shamrock Rovers and Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava are in contention, having started the campaign in Champions League qualifying.
More unusual still, Liechtenstein's Vaduz are becoming the first side from the Grand Duchy to feature at this level of a continental competition. With a population of under 40,000, Liechtenstein is the third smallest UEFA nation by population (ahead of San Marino and Gibraltar) and the only one which has no official league system. Liechtenstein qualified for Europe (again) as winners of the Liechtenstein Cup, but play their league football in neighbouring Switzerland.
Where is the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final being played?
The Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic has been selected to host this season's UEFA Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.
The 2013 UEFA Super Cup took place at the Eden Arena, with Bayern defeating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes, and a showpiece game also went the distance two years later in the 2015 U21 EURO final, Sweden seeing off Portugal 4-3 on spot-kicks.