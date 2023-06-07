All the 2022/23 Europa Conference League results

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League season kicked off with the start of the group stage on 8 September and concluded with the final in Prague on 7 June 2023.

Matches were generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and, in principle, equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

Here's a full rundown of this season's results.

Final

Wednesday 7 June

Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

Final highlights: Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

Semi-finals

First legs: Thursday 11 May

Fiorentina 1-2 Basel

West Ham 2-1 AZ

Second legs: Thursday 18 May

Basel 1-3 Fiorentina (aet; agg: 3-4)

AZ 0-1 West Ham (agg: 1-3)

Quarter-finals

First legs: Thursday 13 April

Gent 1-1 West Ham

Lech 1-4 Fiorentina

Anderlecht 2-0 AZ

Basel 2-2 Nice

All the goals: Conference League quarter-final, 1st legs

Second legs: Thursday 20 April

Fiorentina 2-3 Lech (agg: 6-4)

AZ 2-0 Anderlecht (aet; agg: 2-2, 4-1 pens)

West Ham 4-1 Gent (agg: 5-2)

Nice 1-2 Basel (aet; agg: 3-4)

Matchday 1

Thursday 8 September

Group A: Hearts 0-4 İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina 1-1 RFS

Group B: Anderlecht 1-0 Silkeborg, West Ham 3-1 FCSB

Group C: Villarreal 4-3 Lech, Austria Wien 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Group D: Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, Nice 1-1 Köln

Group E: Vaduz 0-0 Apollon Limassol, Dnipro-1 0-1 AZ Alkmaar

Group F: Molde 0-0 Gent, Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Djurgården

Group G: Ballkani 1-1 CFR Cluj, Sivasspor 1-1 Slavia Praha

Group H: Basel 3-1 Pyunik, Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Žalgiris

Matchday 2

Thursday 15 September

Group A: RFS 0-2 Hearts, İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0 Fiorentina

Group B: FCSB 0-0 Anderlecht, Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham

Group C: Lech 4-1 Austria Wien, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 Villarreal

Group D: Partizan 1-1 Nice, Köln 4-2 Slovácko

Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-3 Dnipro-1, AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Vaduz

Group F: Djurgården 3-2 Molde, Gent 3-0 Shamrock Rovers

Group G: Slavia Praha 3-2 Ballkani, CFR Cluj 0-1 Sivasspor

Group H: Žalgiris 0-1 Basel, Pyunik 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

Matchday 3

Thursday 6 October

Group A: Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina, RFS 0-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

Group B: Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham, Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB

Group C: Lech 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien

Group D: Slovácko 0-1 Nice, Köln 0-1 Partizan

Group E: Dnipro-1 2-2 Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar 3-2 Apollon Limassol

Group F: Molde 3-0 Shamrock Rovers, Gent 0-1 Djurgården

Group G: Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, Slavia Praha 0-1 CFR Cluj

Group H: Pyunik 2-0 Žalgiris, Basel 0-2 Slovan Bratislava

Matchday 4

Thursday 13 October

Group A: İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0 RFS, Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts

Group B: FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht

Group C: Austria Wien 0-1 Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Lech

Group D: Partizan 2-0 Köln, Nice 1-2 Slovácko

Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1

Group F: Djurgården 4-2 Gent, Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde

Group G: CFR Cluj 2-0 Slavia Praha, Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor

Group H: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, Žalgiris 2-1 Pyunik

Matchday 5

Thursday 27 October

Group A: Fiorentina 2-1 İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts 2-1 RFS

Group B: Anderlecht 2-2 FCSB, West Ham 1-0 Silkeborg

Group C: Villarreal 2-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien 1-1 Lech

Group D: Slovácko 0-1 Köln, Nice 2-1 Partizan

Group E: Vaduz 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, Dnipro-1 1-0 Apollon Limassol

Group F: Molde 2-3 Djurgården, Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Gent

Group G: Ballkani 0-1 Slavia Praha, Sivasspor 3-0 CFR Cluj

Group H: Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Pyunik

Matchday 6

Thursday 3 November

Group A: RFS 0-3 Fiorentina, İstanbul Başakşehir 3-1 Hearts

Group B: FCSB 0-3 West Ham, Silkeborg 0-2 Anderlecht

Group C: Lech 3-0 Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 4-0 Austria Wien

Group D: Partizan 1-1 Slovácko, Köln 2-2 Nice

Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-0 Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Dnipro-1

Group F: Djurgården 1-0 Shamrock Rovers, Gent 4-0 Molde

Group G: Slavia Praha 1-1 Sivasspor, CFR Cluj 1-0 Ballkani

Group H: Žalgiris 1-2 Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik 1-2 Basel

Knockout round play-offs

Great saves: Conference League play-offs, 2nd legs

First legs

Thursday 16 February

Qarabağ 1-0 Gent

Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel

Bodø/Glimt 0-0 Lech

Braga 0-4 Fiorentina

Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj

AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1

Sheriff 0-1 Partizan

Ludogorets 1-0 Anderlecht

Second legs

Thursday 23 February

CFR Cluj 0-0 Lazio (agg: 0-1)

Dnipro-1 0-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 0-1)

Partizan 1-3 Sheriff (agg: 2-3)

Anderlecht 2-1 Ludogorets (aet; agg 2-2, 3-0 pens)

Gent 1-0 Qarabağ (aet; agg 1-1, 5-3 pens)

Basel 2-0 Trabzonspor (agg: 2-1)

Lech 1-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 1-0)

Fiorentina 3-2 Braga (agg: 7-2)

Round of 16

First legs

Conference League round of 16, 1st legs: Watch every goal

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Thursday 9 March

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham

Sheriff 0-1 Nice

Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal

Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor

Lech Poznań 2-0 Djurgården

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava

Gent 1-1 İstanbul Başakşehir

Second legs

Conference League round of 16, 2nd leg great goals

Wednesday 15 March

İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent (agg: 2-5)

Thursday 16 March

Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina (agg: 1-5)

Djurgården 0-3 Lech Poznań (agg 0-5)

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Basel (aet; agg 4-4, 1-4 pens)

West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 6-0)

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio (agg: 4-2)

Nice 3-1 Sheriff (agg: 4-1)

Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht (agg: 1-2)

Download the Europa app