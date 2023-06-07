All the 2022/23 Europa Conference League results
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Article summary
UEFA Europa Conference League knockout and group stage results.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League season kicked off with the start of the group stage on 8 September and concluded with the final in Prague on 7 June 2023.
Matches were generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and, in principle, equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.
Here's a full rundown of this season's results.
Final
Wednesday 7 June
Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
Semi-finals
First legs: Thursday 11 May
Fiorentina 1-2 Basel
West Ham 2-1 AZ
Second legs: Thursday 18 May
Basel 1-3 Fiorentina (aet; agg: 3-4)
AZ 0-1 West Ham (agg: 1-3)
Quarter-finals
First legs: Thursday 13 April
Gent 1-1 West Ham
Lech 1-4 Fiorentina
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ
Basel 2-2 Nice
Second legs: Thursday 20 April
Fiorentina 2-3 Lech (agg: 6-4)
AZ 2-0 Anderlecht (aet; agg: 2-2, 4-1 pens)
West Ham 4-1 Gent (agg: 5-2)
Nice 1-2 Basel (aet; agg: 3-4)
Matchday 1
Thursday 8 September
Group A: Hearts 0-4 İstanbul Başakşehir, Fiorentina 1-1 RFS
Group B: Anderlecht 1-0 Silkeborg, West Ham 3-1 FCSB
Group C: Villarreal 4-3 Lech, Austria Wien 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Group D: Slovácko 3-3 Partizan, Nice 1-1 Köln
Group E: Vaduz 0-0 Apollon Limassol, Dnipro-1 0-1 AZ Alkmaar
Group F: Molde 0-0 Gent, Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Djurgården
Group G: Ballkani 1-1 CFR Cluj, Sivasspor 1-1 Slavia Praha
Group H: Basel 3-1 Pyunik, Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Žalgiris
Matchday 2
Thursday 15 September
Group A: RFS 0-2 Hearts, İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0 Fiorentina
Group B: FCSB 0-0 Anderlecht, Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham
Group C: Lech 4-1 Austria Wien, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 Villarreal
Group D: Partizan 1-1 Nice, Köln 4-2 Slovácko
Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-3 Dnipro-1, AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Vaduz
Group F: Djurgården 3-2 Molde, Gent 3-0 Shamrock Rovers
Group G: Slavia Praha 3-2 Ballkani, CFR Cluj 0-1 Sivasspor
Group H: Žalgiris 0-1 Basel, Pyunik 2-0 Slovan Bratislava
Matchday 3
Thursday 6 October
Group A: Hearts 0-3 Fiorentina, RFS 0-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
Group B: Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham, Silkeborg 5-0 FCSB
Group C: Lech 0-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Villarreal 5-0 Austria Wien
Group D: Slovácko 0-1 Nice, Köln 0-1 Partizan
Group E: Dnipro-1 2-2 Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar 3-2 Apollon Limassol
Group F: Molde 3-0 Shamrock Rovers, Gent 0-1 Djurgården
Group G: Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani, Slavia Praha 0-1 CFR Cluj
Group H: Pyunik 2-0 Žalgiris, Basel 0-2 Slovan Bratislava
Matchday 4
Thursday 13 October
Group A: İstanbul Başakşehir 3-0 RFS, Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts
Group B: FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg, West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht
Group C: Austria Wien 0-1 Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Lech
Group D: Partizan 2-0 Köln, Nice 1-2 Slovácko
Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-0 AZ Alkmaar, Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1
Group F: Djurgården 4-2 Gent, Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde
Group G: CFR Cluj 2-0 Slavia Praha, Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor
Group H: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel, Žalgiris 2-1 Pyunik
Matchday 5
Thursday 27 October
Group A: Fiorentina 2-1 İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts 2-1 RFS
Group B: Anderlecht 2-2 FCSB, West Ham 1-0 Silkeborg
Group C: Villarreal 2-2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien 1-1 Lech
Group D: Slovácko 0-1 Köln, Nice 2-1 Partizan
Group E: Vaduz 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, Dnipro-1 1-0 Apollon Limassol
Group F: Molde 2-3 Djurgården, Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Gent
Group G: Ballkani 0-1 Slavia Praha, Sivasspor 3-0 CFR Cluj
Group H: Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Pyunik
Matchday 6
Thursday 3 November
Group A: RFS 0-3 Fiorentina, İstanbul Başakşehir 3-1 Hearts
Group B: FCSB 0-3 West Ham, Silkeborg 0-2 Anderlecht
Group C: Lech 3-0 Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 4-0 Austria Wien
Group D: Partizan 1-1 Slovácko, Köln 2-2 Nice
Group E: Apollon Limassol 1-0 Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Dnipro-1
Group F: Djurgården 1-0 Shamrock Rovers, Gent 4-0 Molde
Group G: Slavia Praha 1-1 Sivasspor, CFR Cluj 1-0 Ballkani
Group H: Žalgiris 1-2 Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik 1-2 Basel
Knockout round play-offs
First legs
Thursday 16 February
Qarabağ 1-0 Gent
Trabzonspor 1-0 Basel
Bodø/Glimt 0-0 Lech
Braga 0-4 Fiorentina
Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj
AEK Larnaca 1-0 Dnipro-1
Sheriff 0-1 Partizan
Ludogorets 1-0 Anderlecht
Second legs
Thursday 23 February
CFR Cluj 0-0 Lazio (agg: 0-1)
Dnipro-1 0-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 0-1)
Partizan 1-3 Sheriff (agg: 2-3)
Anderlecht 2-1 Ludogorets (aet; agg 2-2, 3-0 pens)
Gent 1-0 Qarabağ (aet; agg 1-1, 5-3 pens)
Basel 2-0 Trabzonspor (agg: 2-1)
Lech 1-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 1-0)
Fiorentina 3-2 Braga (agg: 7-2)
Round of 16
First legs
Thursday 9 March
AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham
Sheriff 0-1 Nice
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Lech Poznań 2-0 Djurgården
Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Gent 1-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
Second legs
Wednesday 15 March
İstanbul Başakşehir 1-4 Gent (agg: 2-5)
Thursday 16 March
Sivasspor 1-4 Fiorentina (agg: 1-5)
Djurgården 0-3 Lech Poznań (agg 0-5)
Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Basel (aet; agg 4-4, 1-4 pens)
West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 6-0)
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio (agg: 4-2)
Nice 3-1 Sheriff (agg: 4-1)
Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht (agg: 1-2)
No away goals rule
Ties level after the second leg go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out where required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team had scored.