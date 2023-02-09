Europa Conference League form guide: Results, league positions
Thursday, 9 February 2023
UEFA.com keeps track of how the 24 remaining UEFA Europa Conference League hopefuls are faring.
After 32 teams entered the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, 24 are now involved in the knockout rounds. Here, presented by Swissquote, we keep track of all the contenders' latest form.
AEK Larnaca
Form: WWWWLD (all competitions, most recent first)
Most recent result: Karmiotissa 1-3 AEK Larnaca, 04/02, Cypriot First Division
Where they stand: 1st in Cypriot First Division
Knockout round play-offs: Dnipro-1, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- AEK are unbeaten in 14 league games, winning 13, and have kept nine clean sheets during that spell.
Anderlecht
Form: WDWLDL
Most recent result: Oostende 0-2 Anderlecht, 03/02, Belgian First League
Where they stand: 10th in Belgian First League
Knockout round play-offs: Ludogorets, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- The Brussels outfit have won just nine of their 24 fixtures in the Belgian elite this season (D4 L11).
AZ Alkmaar
Form: LDDWWW
Most recent result: AZ Alkmaar 1-2aet Utrecht, 07/02, Dutch Cup
Where they stand: 2nd in Dutch Eredivisie
Through to round of 16
- AZ's eight-game unbeaten run (W5 D3) ended with a 2-1 loss after extra time in Tuesday's Dutch Cup round of 16 game against Utrecht.
Basel
Form: LWLDLW
Most recent result: Grasshoppers 1-0 Basel, 04/02, Swiss Super League
Where they stand: 7th in Swiss Super League
Knockout round play-offs: Trabzonspor, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- Basel conceded at the death against Grasshoppers to lose their first league game of 2023, just three days after beating the same opponents 5-3 to reach the last eight of the Swiss Cup.
Bodø/Glimt
Form: WWLLLW
Most recent result: Strømsgodset 2-4 Bodø/Glimt, 13/11, Norwegian Premier Division
Where they finished: 2nd in Norwegian Premier Division
Knockout round play-offs: Lech Poznań, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- Bodø/Glimt surrendered their Norwegian title to Molde in 2022, finishing as runners-up. Their next competitive game is their Europa Conference League meeting with Lech Poznań on 16 February.
Braga
Form: WWLWWW
Most recent result: Braga 1-1 Benfica (aet, Braga win 5-4 on pens), 09/02, Portuguese Cup
Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Liga
Knockout round play-offs: Fiorentina, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- Braga were the first team to beat Benfica this season when they overcame the Eagles in the league on 30 December. They eliminated Benfica from the Portuguese Cup on penalties on Thursday.
CFR Cluj
Form: LWWLWD
Most recent result: CFR Cluj 0-1 FCSB, 05/02, Romanian First League
Where they stand: 2nd in Romanian First League
Knockout round play-offs: Lazio, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- The Romanian champions had posted two wins out of two in 2023 before conceding a late goal in their loss to FCSB.
Djurgården
Form: LWWWWW
Most recent result: Djurgården 0-1 Mjällby, 06/11, Swedish First Division
Where they finished: 2nd in Swedish First Division
Through to round of 16
- Djurgården finished runners-up to Häcken in the 2022 Swedish top flight. Their next competitive game is in the Swedish Cup on 20 February.
Dnipro-1
Form: LWDWWL
Most recent result: Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 2-1 Dnipro-1, 28/11, Ukrainian Premier League
Where they stand: 1st in Ukrainian Premier League
Knockout round play-offs: AEK Larnaca, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- Dnipro-1 are five points clear of Shakhtar Donetsk at the top of the Ukrainian table. Their next competitive game is against AEK Larnaca on 16 February.
Fiorentina
Form: LWDLLW
Most recent result: Fiorentina 1-2 Bologna, 05/02, Italian Serie A
Where they stand: 13th in Italian Serie A
Knockout round play-offs: Braga, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- The Viola have managed just three wins in their last nine matches in all competitions.
Gent
Form: LLWDWL
Most recent result: Gent 2-3 Genk, 05/02, Belgian First League
Where they stand: 5th in Belgian First League
Knockout round play-offs: Qarabağ, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- Gent forward Hugo Cuypers has racked up 17 goals in 34 outings for the club this term.
İstanbul Başakşehir
Form: LWWWLW
Most recent result: Kayserispor 1-0 İstanbul Başakşehir, 02/02, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 3rd in Turkish Super League
Through to round of 16
- Emre Belözoğlu's team have won only three of their last ten away matches in all competitions (D3 L4), one of those being decided on penalties.
Lazio
Form: DLDWWW
Most recent result: Verona 1-1 Lazio, 06/02, Coppa Italia
Where they stand: 4th in Italian Serie A
Knockout round play-offs: CFR Cluj, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- The Rome club have won just two of their last seven away games (D1 L4).
Lech Poznań
Form: WDDWWW
Most recent result: Lech Poznań 1-0 Miedź Legnica, 05/02, Polish First Division
Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division
Knockout round play-offs: Bodø/Glimt, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- Mikael Ishak has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Lech this season.
Ludogorets
Form: WDWWDW
Most recent result: Ludogorets 2-1 Levski Sofia, 04/12, Bulgarian Cup round of 16
Where they stand: 2nd in Bulgarian A League
Knockout round play-offs: Anderlecht, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- Ludogorets have lost just one league match this term (W13 D4). They return to domestic action on 11 February.
Nice
Form: WWWDWL
Most recent result: Marseille 1-3 Nice, 05/02, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 8th in French Ligue 1
Through to round of 16
- Nice have triumphed in four of their last five contests following a run of four matches without victory (D2 L2).
Partizan
Form: WWLWDW
Most recent result: Napredak 0-1 Partizan, 05/02, Serbian Super League
Where they stand: 2nd in Serbian Super League
Knockout round play-offs: Sheriff, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)
- Partizan's loss to Spartak Subotica on 10 November is their sole league defeat since the club's former defender Gordan Petrić returned as coach on 12 August.
Qarabağ
Form: DWWWLW
Most recent result: Kapaz 1-1 Qarabağ, 04/02, Azerbaijani Premier League
Where they stand: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League
Knockout round play-offs: Gent, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- Qarabağ remain unbeaten after 21 league games (W18 D3) and possess the Azerbaijani top flight's top two scorers: Ramil Sheydaev and 20-year-old Musa Gurbanli (15 goals apiece).
Sheriff
Form: WWWLLW
Most recent result: Milsami 0-2 Sheriff, 09/11, Moldovan First Division
Where they stand: 1st in Moldovan First Division
Knockout round play-offs: Partizan, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- Sheriff went into the winter break six points clear at the top of the Moldovan standings. Their next game is against Partizan on 16 February.
Sivasspor
Form: WWLWWL
Most recent result: Sivasspor 1-0 Beşiktaş, 04/02, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 12th in Turkish Super League
Through to round of 16
- New signing Samuel Sáiz's first goal for Sivasspor was Saturday's winner against Beşiktaş.
Slovan Bratislava
Form: WWWLWW
Most recent result: Dukla Banská Bystrica 1-2 Slovan Bratislava, 07/02, Slovak Cup
Where they stand: 1st in Slovak First League
Through to round of 16
- Aleksandar Čavrić has scored eight goals in his last six Slovan games, including the Slovak Cup round of 16 winner in his side's first game of 2023.
Trabzonspor
Form: LWLWWW
Most recent result: Galatasaray 2-1 Trabzonspor, 05/02, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 6th in Turkish Super League
Knockout round play-offs: Basel, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)
- Trabzonspor are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season (W12 D4) but they have now lost ten times on the road, winning only four.
Villarreal
Form: LLWLDW
Most recent result: Elche 3-1 Villarreal, 04/02, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 6th in Spanish Liga
Through to round of 16
- The Yellow Submarine have lost three of their last four games; Saturday's opponents, Elche, had not won a single 2022/23 Liga game before beating Villarreal.
West Ham
Form: DWWLWD
Most recent result: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham, 04/02, English Premier League
Where they stand: 17th in English Premier League
Through to round of 16
- The Hammers followed up back-to-back wins with an encouraging draw away against high-flying Newcastle.