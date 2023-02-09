Europa Conference League form guide: Results, league positions

After 32 teams entered the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, 24 are now involved in the knockout rounds. Here, presented by Swissquote, we keep track of all the contenders' latest form.

2022/23 Matches, draws, final

Form: WWWWLD (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Karmiotissa 1-3 AEK Larnaca, 04/02, ﻿Cypriot First Division

Where they stand: 1st in Cypriot First Division

Knockout round play-offs: Dnipro-1, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)



AEK are unbeaten in 14 league games, winning 13, and have kept nine clean sheets during that spell.

Form: WDWLDL

Most recent result: Oostende 0-2 Anderlecht, 03/02, Belgian First League

Where they stand: 10th in Belgian First League

Knockout round play-offs: Ludogorets, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)



The Brussels outfit have won just nine of their 24 fixtures in the Belgian elite this season (D4 L11).

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Dnipro-1

Form: LDDWWW

Most recent result: AZ Alkmaar 1-2aet Utrecht, 07/02, Dutch Cup

Where they stand: 2nd in Dutch Eredivisie

Through to round of 16

AZ's eight-game unbeaten run (W5 D3) ended with a 2-1 loss after extra time in Tuesday's Dutch Cup round of 16 game against Utrecht.

Form: LWLDLW

Most recent result: Grasshoppers 1-0 Basel, 04/02, Swiss Super League

Where they stand: 7th in Swiss Super League

Knockout round play-offs: Trabzonspor, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

Basel conceded at the death against Grasshoppers to lose their first league game of 2023, just three days after beating the same opponents 5-3 to reach the last eight of the Swiss Cup.

Form: WWLLLW

Most recent result: Strømsgodset 2-4 Bodø/Glimt, 13/11, Norwegian Premier Division

Where they finished: 2nd in Norwegian Premier Division

Knockout round play-offs: Lech Poznań, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

Bodø/Glimt surrendered their Norwegian title to Molde in 2022, finishing as runners-up. Their next competitive game is their Europa Conference League meeting with Lech Poznań on 16 February.

Form: WWLWWW

Most recent result: Braga 1-1 ﻿Benfica (aet, Braga win 5-4 on pens), 09/02, Portuguese Cup

Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Liga

Knockout round play-offs: Fiorentina, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

Braga were the first team to beat Benfica this season when they overcame the Eagles in the league on 30 December. They eliminated Benfica from the Portuguese Cup on penalties on Thursday.

Highlights: CFR Cluj 1-0 Ballkani

Form: LWWLWD

Most recent result: CFR Cluj 0-1 FCSB, 05/02, Romanian First League

Where they stand: 2nd in Romanian First League

Knockout round play-offs: Lazio, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

The Romanian champions had posted two wins out of two in 2023 before conceding a late goal in their loss to FCSB.

Form: LWWWWW

Most recent result: Djurgården 0-1 Mjällby, 06/11, Swedish First Division

Where they finished: 2nd in Swedish First Division

Through to round of 16

Djurgården finished runners-up to Häcken in the 2022 Swedish top flight. Their next competitive game is in the Swedish Cup on 20 February.

Form: LWDWWL

Most recent result: Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 2-1 Dnipro-1, 28/11, Ukrainian Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in Ukrainian Premier League

Knockout round play-offs: AEK Larnaca, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

Dnipro-1 are five points clear of Shakhtar Donetsk at the top of the Ukrainian table. Their next competitive game is against AEK Larnaca on 16 February.

Form: LWDLLW

Most recent result: Fiorentina 1-2 Bologna, 05/02, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 13th in Italian Serie A

Knockout round play-offs: Braga, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

The Viola have managed just three wins in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Fiorentina's best Conference League group stage goals

Form: LLWDWL

Most recent result: Gent 2-3 Genk, 05/02, Belgian First League

Where they stand: 5th in Belgian First League

Knockout round play-offs: Qarabağ, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

Gent forward Hugo Cuypers has racked up 17 goals in 34 outings for the club this term.

Form: LWWWLW

Most recent result: Kayserispor 1-0 İstanbul Başakşehir, 02/02, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 3rd in Turkish Super League

Through to round of 16



Emre Belözoğlu's team have won only three of their last ten away matches in all competitions (D3 L4), one of those being decided on penalties.

Form: DLDWWW

Most recent result: Verona 1-1 Lazio, 06/02, Coppa Italia

Where they stand: 4th in Italian Serie A

Knockout round play-offs: CFR Cluj, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

The Rome club have won just two of their last seven away games (D1 L4).

Form: WDDWWW

Most recent result: ﻿Lech Poznań 1-0 Miedź Legnica, 05/02, Polish First Division

Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division

Knockout round play-offs: Bodø/Glimt, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

Mikael Ishak has scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for Lech this season.

Highlights: Köln 2-2 Nice

Form: WDWWDW

Most recent result: Ludogorets 2-1 Levski Sofia, 04/12, Bulgarian Cup round of 16

Where they stand: 2nd in Bulgarian A League

Knockout round play-offs: Anderlecht, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

Ludogorets have lost just one league match this term (W13 D4). They return to domestic action on 11 February.

Form: WWWDWL

Most recent result: Marseille 1-3 Nice, 05/02, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 8th in French Ligue 1

Through to round of 16

Nice have triumphed in four of their last five contests following a run of four matches without victory (D2 L2).

Form: WWLWDW

Most recent result: Napredak 0-1 Partizan, 05/02, Serbian Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Serbian Super League

Knockout round play-offs: Sheriff, 16/02 (a) | 23/02 (h)

Partizan's loss to Spartak Subotica on 10 November is their sole league defeat since the club's former defender Gordan Petrić returned as coach on 12 August.

Form: DWWWLW

Most recent result: Kapaz 1-1 Qarabağ, 04/02, Azerbaijani Premier League

W﻿here they stand: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League

Knockout round play-offs: Gent, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

Qarabağ remain unbeaten after 21 league games (W18 D3) and possess the Azerbaijani top flight's top two scorers: Ramil Sheydaev and 20-year-old Musa Gurbanli (15 goals apiece).

Highlights: Sheriff 1-0 Omonoia

Form: WWWLLW

Most recent result: Milsami 0-2 Sheriff, 09/11, Moldovan First Division

Where they stand: 1st in Moldovan First Division

Knockout round play-offs: Partizan, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

Sheriff went into the winter break six points clear at the top of the Moldovan standings. Their next game is against Partizan on 16 February.

Form: WWLWWL

Most recent result: Sivasspor 1-0 Beşiktaş, 04/02, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 12th in Turkish Super League

Through to round of 16

New signing Samuel Sáiz's first goal for Sivasspor was Saturday's winner against Beşiktaş.

Form: WWWLWW

Most recent result: Dukla Banská Bystrica 1-2 Slovan Bratislava, 07/02, Slovak Cup

Where they stand: 1st in Slovak First League

Through to round of 16

Aleksandar Čavrić has scored eight goals in his last six Slovan games, including the Slovak Cup round of 16 winner in his side's first game of 2023.

Form: LWLWWW

Most recent result: Galatasaray 2-1 Trabzonspor, 05/02, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 6th in Turkish Super League

Knockout round play-offs: Basel, 16/02 (h) | 23/02 (a)

Trabzonspor are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season (W12 D4) but they have now lost ten times on the road, winning only four.

Highlights: FCSB 0-3 West Ham

Form: LLWLDW

Most recent result: Elche 3-1 Villarreal, 04/02, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 6th in Spanish Liga

Through to round of 16

The Yellow Submarine have lost three of their last four games; Saturday's opponents, Elche, had not won a single 2022/23 Liga game before beating Villarreal.

Form: DWWLWD

Most recent result: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham, 04/02, English Premier League

Where they stand: 17th in English Premier League

Through to round of 16

The Hammers followed up back-to-back wins with an encouraging draw away against high-flying Newcastle.