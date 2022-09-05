Europa Conference League form guide: Results, league positions

There will be 32 teams competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage this season. Here, presented by Swissquote, we will be keeping track of all the contenders' form throughout this phase of the competition.

Group A

Form this season: WWWDDW (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: İstanbul Başakşehir 2-0 Alanyaspor, 03/09, Turkish Super League ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Turkish Super League

Fourth in the league last season, Emre Belözoğlu's side are unbeaten in ten games in 2022/23 (W7 D3).

Form this season: DLDDDW

Most recent result: Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus, 03/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 10th in Italian Serie A

Vincenzo Italiano's side won their first two games of the season but have not won in their last five over 90 minutes (D4 L1), scoring just once in that run.

Form this season: LLWLLL

Most recent result: Livingston 1-0 Hearts, 03/09, Scottish Premiership

Where they stand: 4th in Scottish Premiership

New arrival Lawrence Shankland has hit four in all competitions, but Hearts have scored in only one of their last five games.

Form this season: DWWDDD

Most recent result: RFS 1-1 Riga, 04/09, Latvian First Division

Where they stand: 3rd in Latvian First Division

Latvian double winners last season, RFS rallied to rescue a point in their derby against Riga on Sunday.

Watch West Ham goals from last season

Group B

Form this season: LDWWLW

Most recent result: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, 03/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 18th in English Premier League

Europa League semi-finalists last season, West Ham have won just once in their first six 2022/23 Premier League games.

Form this season: LDWLWW

Most recent result: Farul Constanța 3-1 FCSB, 31/08, Romanian First League

Where they stand: 13th in Romanian First League﻿

Nicolae Dică's side finished second in Romania last season but have won just one of their first seven league games in 2022/23 (D4 L2).

Form this season: DLLLWW

Most recent result: Anderlecht 2-2 OH Leuven, 04/09, Belgian First League

Where they stand: 8th in Belgian First League

The Brussels outfit won six of their first seven games this season but are now without a victory in their last four (D1 L3).

Form this season: LLDWLL

Most recent result: Copenhagen 1-0 Silkeborg, 02/09, Danish Super League

Where they stand: 4th in Danish Super League

Nicklas Helenius is Silkeborg's four-goal top scorer this season but has not found the net since the end of July.

Senna looking forward to Villarreal challenge

Group C

Form this season: WDWWWW

Most recent result: Villarreal 4-0 Elche, 04/09, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 3rd in Spanish Liga

Villarreal have won five of their six games this season and drew the other, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Form this season: LLWDDW

Most recent result: Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 Maccabi Haifa, 03/09, Israeli Premier League

Where they stand: 9th in Israeli Premier League

Ramzi Safuri has scored three goals in his last three league games for Beer-Sheva but was sent off in Saturday's loss to Maccabi Haifa.

Form this season: DWDLWL

Most recent result: Austria Wien 2-2 Austria Lustenau, 03/09, Austrian Bundesliga

Where they stand: 9th in Austrian Bundesliga

Aleksandar Jukić and Manfred Fischer have both plundered five goals for Austria Wien in all competitions this term.

Form this season: WDWLWD

Most recent result: Lech Poznań 2-0 Widzew Łódź, 04/09, Polish First Division

Where they stand: 8th in Polish First Division

Lech's Swedish forward Mikael Ishak has struck six goals in all competitions this season.

Highlights: Partizan 4-1 Astana

Group D

Form this season: WDWDWW

Most recent result: Kolubara 1-5 Partizan, 04/09, Serbian Super League

Where they stand: 7th in Serbian Super League

Former Partizan defender Gordan Petrić returned to the club as coach on 12 August; they are unbeaten since (W4 D2).

Form this season: WDWDLD

Most recent result: Wolfsburg 2-4 Köln, 03/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga

Köln remain unbeaten after five Bundesliga games (W2 D3).

Form this season: LWLWLL

Most recent result: Nice 0-1 Monaco, 04/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 16th in French Ligue 1

Nice have scored just six goals in eight competitive games this season, three of them penalties.

Form this season: DLLWWW

Most recent result: Slovácko 1-1 Slavia Praha, 04/09, Czech First League

Where they stand: 8th in Czech First League

New arrival Vlasiy Sinyavskiy has scored three goals for Slovácko this season, all of them as a substitute.

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Group E

Form this season: WDWWWW

Most recent result: Emmen 0-3 AZ Alkmaar, 04/09, Dutch Eredivisie

Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie

AZ have lost only once in 11 competitive games this season (W9 D1).

Form this season: WWDDWL

Most recent result: Doxa Katokopias 0-1 Apollon Limassol, 03/09, Cypriot First Division

Where they stand: 2nd in Cypriot First Division

Apollon are unbeaten in four games since David Català took charge on 13 August (W2 D2).

Form this season: DWLWDL

Most recent result: Vaduz 1-1 Schaffhausen, 04/09, Swiss Challenge League

Where they stand: 9th in Swiss Challenge League

Vaduz play league games in Switzerland but qualified for Europe as cup winners in their native Liechtenstein.

Form this season: WWLL

Most recent result: Dnipro-1 2-0 Veres Rivne, 03/09, Ukrainian Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in Ukrainian Premier League

Having kicked off with a 3-0 success at Dynamo Kyiv, Dnipro-1 have won both of their league games this season without conceding.

Highlights: Gent 2-0 Anorthosis

Group F

Form this season: LWLLLW

Most recent result: Charleroi 2-1 Gent, 04/09, Belgian First League

Where they stand: 7th in Belgian First League

New arrival Hugo Cuypers has scored four goals in seven league games for Gent.

Form this season: WWWWLL

Most recent result: Bodø/Glimt 1-4 Molde, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division

Where they stand: 1st in Norwegian Premier Division

Molde are ten points clear at the top of the table as they chase their fifth Norwegian title.

Form this season: LWWWLD

Most recent result: Bohemians 1-0 Shamrock Rovers, 02/09, Irish Premier Division

Where they stand: 1st in Irish Premier Division

Despite a derby defeat against Bohemians on Friday, the Dublin club remain top of the Irish table as they pursue a 20th league crown.

Form this season: WWWLDW

Most recent result: Sirius 0-1 Djurgården, 03/09, Swedish First Division

Where they stand: 2nd in Swedish First Division

Djurgården have lost only one of their last 18 games in all competitions (W15 D2).

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha

Group G

Form this season: DWWWWL

Most recent result: Slovácko 1-1 Slavia Praha, 04/09, Czech First League

Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League

Slavia conceded for the first time in five games on Sunday, having hit 19 goals in their previous five matches.

Form this season: WLWDLW

Most recent result: CFR Cluj 4-0 Voluntari, 31/08, Romanian First League

Where they stand: 6th in Romanian First League

The Romanian champions are unbeaten in eight European games this season (W3 D5).

Form this season: DLLDLL

Most recent result: Sivasspor 0-0 Fatih Karagümrük, 03/09, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 15th in Turkish Super League

After eight games, Sivasspor are still waiting for their first win of the season in all competitions (D3 L5); two of their four goals have been penalties.

Form this season: WWWWWL

Most recent result: Prishtina 0-1 Ballkani, 04/09, Kosovan Superliga

Where they stand: 2nd in Kosovan Superliga

Ballkani are the first Kosovan club to reach the group stage of a major UEFA men's competition.

Highlights: Basel 3-0 Qarabağ

Group H

Form this season: LWWWLL

Most recent result: Sion 2-1 Basel, 03/09, Swiss Super League

Where they stand: 8th in Swiss Super League

Defeat at Sion on Saturday ended a three-game winning run for Basel.

Form this season: WDWDWL

Most recent result: Banská Bystrica 0-1 Slovan Bratislava, 03/09, Slovak First League

Where they stand: 1st in Slovak First League

David Hrnčár is top scorer in the league for Slovan this season with five goals; at 24, he has yet to register more than six in a single campaign.

Form this season: DWWDWL

Most recent result: ﻿Džiugas Telšiai 1-1 Žalgiris Vilnius, 03/09, Lithuanian First Division

Where they stand: 1st in Lithuanian First Division

Žalgiris are closing in on their tenth Lithuanian title; Renan Oliveira has scored five in their last five games in all competitions.

Form this season: WWDLDW

Most recent result: Pyunik 1-0 Lernayin Artsakh﻿, 03/09, Armenian Premier League

Where they stand: 5th in Armenian Premier League