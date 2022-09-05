UEFA Europa Conference League group stage squads

The 32 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads. Check out the competition regulations for the rules on player lists.

Click the links below to check out each team's group stage squad (*denotes players on List B).

Group A

Fiorentina

Hearts

İstanbul Başakşehir

RFS

Group B

Anderlecht

FCSB

Silkeborg

West Ham

Group C

Austria Wien

Hapoel Beer-Sheva﻿

Lech Poznań

Villarreal

Group D

Köln

Nice

Partizan

Slovácko

Group E

Apollon Limassol

AZ Alkmaar

Dnipro-1

Vaduz

Group F

Djurgården

Gent

Molde

Shamrock Rovers

Group G

Ballkani

CFR Cluj

Sivasspor

Slavia Praha

Group H

Basel

Pyunik

Slovan Bratislava

Žalgiris Vilnius

What are these squads?

Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 September.

The same process applies to List B, for players born after 2000 who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, however.

Europa Conference League fixtures