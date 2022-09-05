UEFA Europa Conference League group stage squads
Monday 5 September 2022
See the full squads for all the 32 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage contenders.
The 32 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads. Check out the competition regulations for the rules on player lists.
Click the links below to check out each team's group stage squad (*denotes players on List B).
Group A
Fiorentina
Hearts
İstanbul Başakşehir
RFS
Group B
Anderlecht
FCSB
Silkeborg
West Ham
Group C
Austria Wien
Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Lech Poznań
Villarreal
Group D
Group E
Apollon Limassol
AZ Alkmaar
Dnipro-1
Vaduz
Group F
Djurgården
Gent
Molde
Shamrock Rovers
Group G
Ballkani
CFR Cluj
Sivasspor
Slavia Praha
Group H
Basel
Pyunik
Slovan Bratislava
Žalgiris Vilnius
What are these squads?
Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 September.
The same process applies to List B, for players born after 2000 who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.
Can clubs change their squads again this season?
Yes... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, however.