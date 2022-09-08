UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorer: Ishak, Álex Baena, Burger, Diabate and Kalabiška

Thursday 8 September 2022

Five players top this season's UEFA Europa Conference League scorer charts; check out the most goals and assists of the 2022/23 campaign.

Álex Baena struck twice for Villarreal on opening night
Álex Baena struck twice for Villarreal on opening night Getty Images

Lech's Mikael Ishak, Villarreal's Álex Baena, Wouter Burger of Basel, Partizan's Foussein Diabate and Slovácko's Jan Kalabiška all scored two goals on the opening night of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers


Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

2 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
2 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
2 Wouter Burger (Basel)
2 Foussein Diabate (Partizan)
2 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

No player provided more than one assist on Matchday 1

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

Play Europa Conference League Predictor

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 8 September 2022

