2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cabral and Jović level on six

With a sixth goal of the campaign, Arthur Cabral has joined Fiorentina team-mate Luka Jović at the top of the UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer rankings.

The Brazilian struck in his side's 4-1 win at Lech in the quarter-final first leg to move top of the list, since he has played fewer minutes in the competition than Jović.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

5 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)

5 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)

5 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)



4 Morales (Villarreal)

4 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)

4 Antonín Barák (Fiorentina)

4 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

4 Stefano Okaka (İstanbul Başakşehir)

4 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

4 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

4 Michael Lang (Basel)



Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

9 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

6 Morales (Villarreal)

6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

6 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

6 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

Play Europa Conference League Predictor

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10