2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cabral, Cuypers and Jović level on six

Fiorentina team-mates Arthur Cabral and Luka Jović remain top of the UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer rankings, though neither registered in their side's quarter-final decider against Lech, while Hugo Cuypers joined the pair on six goals as his Gent side bowed out of the competition.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

5 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)

5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

5 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

5 Michail Antonio (West Ham)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)

5 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

4 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

4 Michael Lang (Basel)



Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

9 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

6 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)

6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

6 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)

6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

6 Darian Males (Basel)

6 Morales (Villarreal)

6 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

6 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10