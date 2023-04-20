2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Cabral, Cuypers and Jović level on six
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Article summary
Fiorentina team-mates Arthur Cabral and Luka Jović and Hugo Cuypers of Gent lead the race to be UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer.
Article top media content
Article body
Fiorentina team-mates Arthur Cabral and Luka Jović remain top of the UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer rankings, though neither registered in their side's quarter-final decider against Lech, while Hugo Cuypers joined the pair on six goals as his Gent side bowed out of the competition.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)
6 Luka Jović (Fiorentina)
6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
5 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)
5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)
5 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
5 Michail Antonio (West Ham)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Zeki Amdouni (Basel)
5 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)
4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
4 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)
4 Michael Lang (Basel)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
9 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
6 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
6 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina)
6 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
6 Luka Jović (Fiorentina)
6 Jesper Karlsson (AZ Alkmaar)
6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
6 Darian Males (Basel)
6 Morales (Villarreal)
6 Michał Skóraś (Lech)
6 Kristoffer Velde (Lech)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10