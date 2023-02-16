2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Jović goes top

Luka Jović is UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer after taking his tally to six with a double in Fiorentina's impressive 4-0 win at Braga in the knockout round play-offs.

Jović began Thursday among a clutch of players on four goals after the group stage behind leader Artem Dovbyk, but leapfrogged the Dnipro-1 man after making it six goals in seven outings in the competition this season.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

4 Morales (Villarreal)

4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

4 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)

4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

7 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

6 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

6 Morales (Villarreal)

6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)



Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10