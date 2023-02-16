2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Jović goes top
Thursday, 16 February 2023
Article summary
Fiorentina forward Luka Jović has leapfrogged Dnipro-1's Artem Dovbyk and moved clear of the pack in the race to be UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer.
Article top media content
Article body
Luka Jović is UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer after taking his tally to six with a double in Fiorentina's impressive 4-0 win at Braga in the knockout round play-offs.
Jović began Thursday among a clutch of players on four goals after the group stage behind leader Artem Dovbyk, but leapfrogged the Dnipro-1 man after making it six goals in seven outings in the competition this season.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
6 Luka Jović (Fiorentina)
5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
4 Morales (Villarreal)
4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
4 Michał Skóraś (Lech)
4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)
4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
4 Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)
4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
7 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
6 Luka Jović (Fiorentina)
6 Morales (Villarreal)
6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10