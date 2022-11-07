UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: What is it? Where to watch it? Who are the teams?

The UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs involves 16 teams: the eight runners-up from the Europa Conference League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Europa League group stage. The winners of the eight play-off ties advance to March's Europa Conference League round of 16, where they join the eight group winners.

Live: Knockout round play-off draw

When is the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw?

The Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 14:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw?

The draw features 16 teams:

﻿Europa Conference League group stage runners-up

Anderlecht (BEL)

Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROU)

Dnipro-1 (UKR)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Gent (BEL)﻿

Lech (POL)

Partizan (SRB)

Third-placed sides in Europa League group stage

AEK Larnaca (CYP)﻿

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Braga (POR)

Lazio (ITA)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Sheriff (MDA)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Can teams from the same country face each other in a Europa Conference League knockout round play-off?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Are the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When are the the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs?

The first legs are scheduled for 16 February, with the second legs a week later on 23 February.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight Europa Conference League group winners in the round of 16, with the draw scheduled for 24 February. The losers are out of 2022/23 European competition.