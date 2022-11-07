UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: Lazio face CFR Cluj, Braga meet Fiorentina

Lazio against CFR Cluj and Braga versus Fiorentina were among the stand-out ties in Monday's draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw as it happened

When are the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs?

First legs

Thursday 16 February

18:45 CET

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Gent (BEL)

Trabzonspor (TUR) vs Basel (SUI)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Lech (POL)

Braga (POR) vs Fiorentina (ITA)



21:00 CET

Lazio (ITA) vs CFR Cluj (ROU)

﻿AEK Larnaca (CYP) vs Dnipro-1 (UKR)

Sheriff (MDA) vs Partizan (SRB)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Anderlecht (BEL)

Meet the teams

Second legs

Thursday 23 February

18:45 CET

CFR Cluj (ROU) vs Lazio (ITA)

Dnipro-1 (UKR) vs ﻿AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Partizan (SRB) vs Sheriff (MDA)

Anderlecht (BEL) vs Ludogorets (BUL)

21:00 CET

Gent (BEL) vs Qarabağ (AZE)

﻿Basel (SUI) vs Trabzonspor (TUR)

Lech (POL) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Fiorentina (ITA) vs Braga (POR)

What happens after the Europa League knockout round play-offs?

Winners of each tie advance to the round of 16, where they will face the Europa Conference League group winners. Knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded for the last-16 draw. From there it is a straight knockout, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the final in Prague on 7 June.

Who is through to the last 16? AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Djurgården (SWE)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Nice (FRA)

Sivasspor (TUR)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)

How did the draw work?

The eight Europa Conference League runners-up were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League were in the unseeded pot. One team was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.