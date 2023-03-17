UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws: What are they? Where to watch? Who are the teams?

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws feature the eight sides that made it through the round of 16.

Contenders at a glance Anderlecht (BEL)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Basel (SUI)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Gent (BEL)

Lech Poznań (POL)

Nice (FRA)

West Ham (ENG)



When and where are the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 17 March. The ceremony begins at 14:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The draws feature the eight teams that progressed through the round of 16.

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Yes. There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. For administrative reasons, a draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final.

Are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time, irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

What is the procedure for the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws?

Quarter-finals

• At this stage of the competition, no teams are seeded and there is no country protection.

• Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in the large central bowl and shuffled.

• The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.

• The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls to complete the quarter-final pairings.

Semi-finals

• Four balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of quarter-final 1’ to ‘Winners of quarter-final 4’ are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled.

• The first and second balls drawn determine the first pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg.

• The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Final

• Two balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of semi-final 1’ and ‘Winners of semi-final 2’ are placed in a central bowl and shuffled.

• The first ball drawn designates the nominal home team for the final.

When are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for Thursday 13 April, with the second legs a week later on 20 April.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 May, with the second legs a week later on 18 May.

The final takes place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.

What happens next?

The winners of the four quarter-finals advance to the semi-finals, while the semi-final winners head to the final. All losing sides are out of 2022/23 European competition.

Where is the 2023 final? The 2022/23 Europa Conference League final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023. The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

City and stadium clashes

Based on the decision received from the relevant local authorities and as confirmed by the national association, Union Saint-Gilloise and RSC Anderlecht, who both share the same stadium for home matches, cannot play at home on the same night.

In accordance with paragraphs 23.02 and 23.03 of the competition regulations and the associated principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, should both clubs be drawn at home in the same sequence a reversal is needed. Union Saint-Gilloise being the league runner-up, will have priority.

Therefore, the match involving Union Saint-Gilloise will not be reversed, and the match involving RSC Anderlecht will be reversed, irrespective of the opponents of either club and the order of the matches.

The quarter-final and semi-final match schedules will be communicated at 18.00 CET at the latest on the day of the draw.