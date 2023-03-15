UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws: What are they? Where to watch? Who are the teams?

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws feature the eight sides that make it through the round of 16.

Contenders at a glance Gent (BEL)

Lazio (ITA) / AZ Alkmaar (NED)

AEK Larnaca (CYP) / West Ham (ENG)

Sheriff (MDA) / Nice (FRA)

Anderlecht (BEL) / Villarreal (ESP)

Fiorentina (ITA) / Sivasspor (TUR)

Lech Poznań (POL) / Djurgården (SWE)

Basel (SUI) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)﻿

When and where are the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 17 March. The ceremony begins at 14:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The draws feature the eight teams that progress through the round of 16.

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Yes. There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. For administrative reasons, a draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final.

Are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time, irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for Thursday 13 April, with the second legs a week later on 20 April.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 May, with the second legs a week later on 18 May.

The final takes place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.

What happens next?

The winners of the four quarter-finals advance to the semi-finals, while the semi-final winners head to the final. All losing sides are out of 2022/23 European competition.