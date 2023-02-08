Europa Conference League games of the group stage: Which is your favourite?

The second UEFA Europa Conference League group stage did not disappoint as the 32 contenders threw caution to the wind in their bid to reach the knockout stages.

UEFA.com selects six games that got our pulses racing. Vote for your favourite and have your say.

Villarreal 4-3 Lech

Highlights: Villarreal 4-3 Lech

8/9/2022, Group C

Francis Coquelin scored a magnificent late winner as Villarreal kicked off their group campaign with an enthralling victory. Samuel Chukwueze and Álex Baena (2) struck in the space of eight first-half minutes after Michał Skóraś had given Lech the lead, but Mikael Ishak's double hauled the visitors level. With time ticking down, Coquelin sent a dipping effort into the far corner to earn the 2020/21 Europa League winners all three points.

Must-see moment: Coquelin finds the bottom corner with a fierce strike from the edge of the box.

Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham

Highlights: Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham

15/9/2022, Group B

The Hammers survived an early scare to make it two wins from two in Denmark. Silkeborg broke the deadlock through Kasper Kusk, but Manuel Lanzini equalised from the penalty spot and goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Craig Dawson gave West Ham breathing space before half-time. Søren Tengstedt gave the home side hope, before Alphonse Areola pulled off a fine save from substitute Tonni Adamsen to deny the Danes a share of the spoils.

Must-see moment: Scamacca thumps West Ham into a 2-1 lead.

Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani

Highlights: Sivasspor 3-4 Ballkani

06/10/2022, Group G

Ermal Krasniqi netted a 94th-minute winner as Ballkani edged a seven-goal thriller to become the first Kosovan club to win a UEFA group match. Fredrik Ulvestad put the home side in front after just 32 seconds, but Armend Thaqi and Arbër Potoku turned the game on its head before half-time and Meriton Korenica struck midway through the second half to make it 3-1. Erdoğan Yeşilyurt reduced the deficit before Mustapha Yatabaré equalised in second-half stoppage time – only for Krasniqi to snatch victory for the visitors.

Must-see moment: Krasniqi strikes deep into added time to clinch a dramatic win for Ballkani.

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

13/10/2022, Group H

Basel's second-half fightback denied Bratislava a second straight victory over the Swiss outfit in Group H. Darian Males and Vladimír Weiss traded penalties in the first half, before quickfire second-half efforts from Juraj Kucka and Aleksandar Čavrić put the Slovakian side on course for victory. However, Andy Diouf soon made it 3-2 before Andi Zeqiri rescued a point for Alexander Frei's team seven minutes later.

Must-see moment: Čavrić calmly lifts the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to put Slovan 3-2 ahead.

Molde 2-3 Djurgården

Highlights: Molde 2-3 Djurgården

27/10/22, Group F

Kim Bergstrand's side staged an astonishing comeback in Norway, scoring three goals from only three attempts to stun the Norwegian champions – who would have confirmed their place in the top two with a win. Everything appeared to be going to plan for the hosts after Ola Brynhildsen and Markus Kaasa had given them a two-goal cushion, but Victor Edvarsen pulled one back late in the first half before Joel Asoro and Haris Radetinac struck to ensure the visitors qualified in first place.

Must-see moment: Radetinac scores Djurgården's winner with their third attempt of the game.

Köln 2-2 Nice

Highlights: Köln 2-2 Nice

03/11/2022, Group D

Nice advanced as group winners but Köln exited the competition after a breathless draw. Gaëtan Laborde's low strike opened the scoring for the visitors and Billal Brahimi netted three minutes later to make it 2-0. Goals from Denis Huseinbasic and Ondrej Duda set up a nail-biting final 30 minutes as Köln searched desperately for a winner, but it was not to be for Steffen Baumgart's team, who finished third in Group D.

Must-see moment: Duda finds the bottom corner with a superb low drive.